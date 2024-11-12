 />
After ODI success, Pakistan captain Rizwan eyeing whitewash against Australia in T20I series

Pakistan’s white-ball coach, Jason Gillispie, said that it was disappointing to note that Cricket Australia had not promoted the Pakistan-Australia series enough.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 17:29 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan bats against Australia during their one-day international cricket match in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan bats against Australia during their one-day international cricket match in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan bats against Australia during their one-day international cricket match in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan is confident of winning the upcoming T20 international series in Australia and is also eyeing a whitewash of the home team.

The Pakistan team led by Rizwan surprised everyone by winning a one-day series in Australia for the first time since 2002 after the Australian team management decided to rest five of their senior players for the decider in Perth.

The Australian team has come under criticism from its former players for resting the players in a crucial match. Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley has also expressed disappointment at the results.

Pakistan’s white-ball coach, Jason Gillispie, said that it was disappointing to note that CA had not promoted the Pakistan-Australia series enough.

Rizwan said if the Pakistan team played like a unit, it had every chance of whitewashing Australia in the T20 series.

“It is fine we have celebrated the ODI series win because no one expected us to win in Australia. But at the same time, all the players must remember they are ambassadors of Pakistan and behave appropriately at all times on tour,” Rizwan told the players in a dressing room pep talk released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: SL vs NZ- Injured Hasaranga ruled out of Sri Lanka’s ODI squad against New Zealand

“I think we must all strive to win big titles like the World Cups and Champions Trophy to show everyone what Pakistan cricket is capable of,” he added.

Rizwan said that it was time for the team to create new records in whichever country they toured in future.

“Records of not winning somewhere which have stood for years must be ended,” he added.

He said that as a captain, he consulted with every player and official on the team to get clarity before making any decision.

