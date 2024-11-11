 />
Chennai Grandmasters 2024: Aravindh Chithambaram savours another title in ‘lucky’ city

Boosted by his win against top seed Arjun Erigaisi in the sixth round, Aravindh won with black pieces versus Iranian Parham Maghsoodloo in the last round.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 22:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Aravindh Chithambaram in action against Arjun Erigaisi at the Chennai Grandmasters 2024 held at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.
Aravindh Chithambaram in action against Arjun Erigaisi at the Chennai Grandmasters 2024 held at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

Aravindh Chithambaram in action against Arjun Erigaisi at the Chennai Grandmasters 2024 held at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

Aravindh Chithambaram, on Monday, said that his Chennai Grandmasters title win on his super GM tournament debut is the biggest win of his career.

“First of all, I feel that playing with these guys is an achievement. The last time I played here was in 2013. I won that tournament (Chennai GM Open), and again I’ve won this. So, it means a lot. Also, probably, Chennai is a lucky place,” he said.

Asked what he thought worked for him in his overall play, he said, “I would say the opening part worked really well, especially in the last two games. Because with Arjun (Erigaisi), I played the same opening I had prepared for Levon (Aronian) and for Parham (Maghsoodloo), I played what I had prepared for (Alexey) Sarana.”

Arjun and Maghsoodloo probably weren’t expecting him to repeat the openings.

The 25-year-old said he keeps working on his self-belief.

“I’m not an optimist, but a bit of a pessimist. For instance, after making a move, I would go to the restroom and talk to myself in the mirror. That actually happened in the game with Parham (last round). I mean the game was a bit intense,” he said.

Aravindh said that he might in action next at the Qatar Masters.

