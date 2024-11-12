 />
Mohammad Nabi to retire from ODIs after 2025 Champions Trophy

After Afghanistan’s 2-1 series win over Bangladesh here on Monday, the 39-year-old said he had been pondering about quitting the format since last year’s ODI World Cup.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 15:21 IST , Sharjah - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Mohammad Nabi celebrates after taking a wicket during the ICC ODI World Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Mohammad Nabi celebrates after taking a wicket during the ICC ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Mohammad Nabi celebrates after taking a wicket during the ICC ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has announced that he will retire from One-Day Internationals after next year’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

After Afghanistan's 2-1 series win over Bangladesh here on Monday, the 39-year-old said he had been pondering about quitting the format since last year's ODI World Cup.

“In my mind, from the last World Cup, I was retired. But then, we qualified for the Champions Trophy, and I felt if I could play that, it would be great,” he told the official broadcaster after being adjudged the Player of the Series.

ALSO READ | Gurbaz and Omarzai guide Afghanistan to series win over Bangladesh

Nabi has featured in 167 ODIs since 2009, scoring 3,600 runs in 147 innings at an average of 27.48 and a strike rate of 86.99, including two centuries and 17 fifties, with a top score of 136.

With the ball in hand, he has bagged 172 wickets in 161 innings at an average of 32.47 and an economy of 4.27, including four four-wicket hauls and a fifer (5/17).

Afghanistan qualified for the Champions Trophy, thanks to its sixth-place finish during last year’s World Cup. It will also be Afghanistan’s first-ever appearance in the eight-team competition scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February next year.

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

Mohammad Nabi

