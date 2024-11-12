 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: India eyes batting revival against South Africa at Centurion

Along with that unfamiliarity factor, India will also grapple with the ordinary form of its batters, particularly since the pitch at Centurion here is touted to be similar to the one at Gqeberha – quick and bouncy.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 13:13 IST , Centurion - 3 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Tilak Varma walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second match between South Africa and India.
India’s Tilak Varma walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second match between South Africa and India. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Tilak Varma walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second match between South Africa and India. | Photo Credit: AP

India needs to step up its game against a resurgent South Africa to regain the lost ground on unfamiliar SuperSport Park conditions when the two teams clash in the third T20I here on Wednesday.

Since 2009, India has played only one T20I at this venue, the last one in 2018 which it lost by six wickets. The team has only one survivor from that squad -- Hardik Pandya.

Along with that unfamiliarity factor, India will also grapple with the ordinary form of its batters, particularly since the pitch here is touted to be similar to the one at Gqeberha – quick and bouncy.

In the second T20I, India batters struggled against South African pacers upfront, being restricted to 124 for six, and Centurion has similar characteristics.

ALSO READ | Varun Chakaravarthy’s 5/17 in vain as India loses to SA by three wickets in 2nd T20I

The problem starts from the top – more precisely with Abhishek Sharma, whose extended lean run with the bat has now snowballed into a serious concern. He is in desperate need of a good outing here before the management thinks of juggling the combination.

Even now, they can think of giving the job of partnering Sanju Samson at the top to Tilak Varma and bring in Ramandeep Singh in the middle to add more muscle to the unit.

However, senior batters like skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik and Rinku Singh too cannot absolve themselves of the blame entirely for India’s struggles.

Both Suryakumar and Rinku have shown only fleeting images of their prowess here while Hardik made 39 in the second match but he consumed 45 balls for it. In fact, the power-hitter took 28 balls to find his first boundary and, again, could not find the ropes between balls 39 and 45.

So, these three batters will have to chip in more to support in the in-form Samson or to carry India to a strong total even when the Kerala man has a vapid day.

Similarly, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan had two contrasting games. Arshdeep returned with figures of one for 25 at Durban, but in the second game, he had stats of one for 41.

The left-arm pacer’s third and fourth overs which went for 28 runs – including four fours in an over against Tristan Stubbs – made a deep impact on the low-scoring match.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir on ‘team first’ ideology, handling pressure and adapting to conditions in Australia

So, they will be eager to change the script here, unless the management looks at other options such as Yash Dayal or Vysakh Vijaykumar.

However, the efforts of Varun Chakravarthy, who bagged a maiden fifer in the previous match, and Ravi Bishnoi over the last two matches have been outstanding and the spinners will be looking for an encore in the third match to hand back the advantage to India.

The expected bounce and pace on the pitch here will be an encouraging factor as well for the Indian duo.

From a batting perspective, South Africa too face a similar issue as senior pros skipper Aiden Markram, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen are yet to fire in this series.

They required runs from less-pedigreed batters Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee to get over the line in the second contest, and the Proteas will certainly cherish a heftier contribution from their veterans, especially against Indian spinners.

Teams:
India:
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya. Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh. Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
South Africa:
Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen. Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger. Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton. Andile Simelane. Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

South Africa /

Centurion

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: India eyes batting revival against South Africa at Centurion
    PTI
  2. Mohammed Shami set to return to competitive cricket with Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh starting Wednesday
    Team Sportstar
  3. Japan Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair exits in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nations League: Alexander-Arnold, Saka, Rice and Foden among England absentees due to injury
    Reuters
  5. India and FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez calls ISL scheduling ‘complete disaster’, says it doesn’t care about National team
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: India eyes batting revival against South Africa at Centurion
    PTI
  2. Mohammed Shami set to return to competitive cricket with Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh starting Wednesday
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs NZ: New Zealand hat-trick hero Ferguson ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka with calf injury
    Reuters
  4. AFG vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Gurbaz and Omarzai guide Afghanistan to series win over Bangladesh
    Reuters
  5. AFG vs BAN, 3rd ODI Highlights: Gurbaz scores century as Afghanistan beats Bangladesh by five wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: India eyes batting revival against South Africa at Centurion
    PTI
  2. Mohammed Shami set to return to competitive cricket with Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh starting Wednesday
    Team Sportstar
  3. Japan Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair exits in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nations League: Alexander-Arnold, Saka, Rice and Foden among England absentees due to injury
    Reuters
  5. India and FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez calls ISL scheduling ‘complete disaster’, says it doesn’t care about National team
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment