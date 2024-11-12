Japan Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair exits in opening round

India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were defeated by the Chinese Taipei pair of Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih Yun in the opening round of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 tournament on Tuesday.

The world No 20 Indian duo lost in straight games, 16-21, 16-21, to Yin-Hui and Jhih Yun, ranked 24, with the match ending in 36 minutes.

This is the first time Yin-Hui and Jhih Yun have won against the Indian duo, who still lead the head-to-head contests 2-1.

Other Indians competing in the tournament include PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.

Sindhu will open her campaign against eighth-seeded Thai player Busanan Ongbamrungphan, while Sen will face Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao.