Japan Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair exits in opening round

India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were defeated by the Chinese Taipei pair of Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih Yun in the opening round of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 tournament on Tuesday.
The world No 20 Indian duo lost in straight games, 16-21, 16-21, to Yin-Hui and Jhih Yun, ranked 24, with the match ending in 36 minutes.
This is the first time Yin-Hui and Jhih Yun have won against the Indian duo, who still lead the head-to-head contests 2-1.
Other Indians competing in the tournament include PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.
Sindhu will open her campaign against eighth-seeded Thai player Busanan Ongbamrungphan, while Sen will face Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao.
