 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Japan Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair exits in opening round

The Indian duo lost in straight games, 16-21, 16-21, with the match ending in 36 minutes.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 12:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Gopichand in action. (File Photo)
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Gopichand in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Gopichand in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were defeated by the Chinese Taipei pair of Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih Yun in the opening round of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 tournament on Tuesday.

The world No 20 Indian duo lost in straight games, 16-21, 16-21, to Yin-Hui and Jhih Yun, ranked 24, with the match ending in 36 minutes.

This is the first time Yin-Hui and Jhih Yun have won against the Indian duo, who still lead the head-to-head contests 2-1.

Other Indians competing in the tournament include PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.

Sindhu will open her campaign against eighth-seeded Thai player Busanan Ongbamrungphan, while Sen will face Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao.

Related Topics

Treesa Jolly /

Gayatri Gopichand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair exits in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA roundup: Cavs make it 12-0 with win over Bulls
    Reuters
  3. Mohammed Shami set to return to competitive cricket with Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh starting Wednesday
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: India eyes batting revival against South Africa at Centurion
    PTI
  5. Nations League: Alexander-Arnold, Saka, Rice and Foden among England absentees due to injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Japan Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair exits in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sindhu, Lakshya hope to regain form at Kumamoto Masters Japan
    PTI
  3. PV Sindhu determined to prove critics wrong as she gears up for 2025 World Championships
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Korea Masters 2024: Kiran George falls to top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in semis
    Team Sportstar
  5. PV Sindhu focusses on fitness and remaining injury-free with 2028 LA Olympics on her radar
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair exits in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA roundup: Cavs make it 12-0 with win over Bulls
    Reuters
  3. Mohammed Shami set to return to competitive cricket with Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh starting Wednesday
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: India eyes batting revival against South Africa at Centurion
    PTI
  5. Nations League: Alexander-Arnold, Saka, Rice and Foden among England absentees due to injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment