PV Sindhu focusses on fitness and remaining injury-free with 2028 LA Olympics on her radar

Sindhu had entered the Paris Games with high expectations under the mentorship of legendary Prakash Padukone but was knocked out early after losing to China’s He Bing Jiao in the Round of 16.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 19:41 IST - 4 MINS READ

PTI
PV Sindhu poses for a picture during the groundbreaking ceremony for her sports academy ‘PV Sindhu Center for Badminton and Sports Excellence’, at the Arilova Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
PV Sindhu poses for a picture during the groundbreaking ceremony for her sports academy ‘PV Sindhu Center for Badminton and Sports Excellence’, at the Arilova Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PV Sindhu@X
PV Sindhu poses for a picture during the groundbreaking ceremony for her sports academy 'PV Sindhu Center for Badminton and Sports Excellence', at the Arilova Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PV Sindhu@X

Insisting that she still has a lot to offer and the potential to win many more titles on the demanding BWF circuit, star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu on Friday said the 2028 Los Angeles Games remains on her radar.

By the time the biggest sporting show on earth moves to the American shores, Sindhu will be 33. However, the two-time Olympic medallist says if she remains injury-free and in peak physical condition, she will aim for a third medal.

A former world champion, Sindhu, who won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, returned empty-handed from the Paris Games after her unexpected exit in the pre-quarterfinals.

“If I’m fit, if I’m able to do it, if I’m injury-free, then definitely yes, I will compete at LA. That’s what I can tell you,“ the 29-year-old from Hyderabad told PTI.

Sindhu had entered the Paris Games with high expectations under the mentorship of legendary Prakash Padukone but was knocked out early after losing to China’s He Bing Jiao in the Round of 16.

“It does happen at times. I had [an] amazing two Olympics, and in the third one, I couldn’t get a medal. But I think I played well. I learn from my mistakes and come back stronger. It’s not just over with it. I am looking one year at a time, and now the next Olympics is again four years down the line. So, the main aim and goal is to stay fit and stay motivated and be injury-free,“ Sindhu added.

ALSO READ: Korea Masters 2024 - Kiran George defeats Takuma Obayashi to reach semis

The 29-year-old stressed that she has no regrets despite her early exit in Paris, saying, “It’s not the end of the world...I can see myself going there for at least the next couple of years now. I don’t hate it or anything, it’s fine, I need to come out of it. I don’t have any regrets, it’s not just over for me. I definitely would want to play a lot more and why not?“

Sindhu believes she still has the potential to win more titles and continue inspiring the next generation of Indian athletes.

“There’s always more to strive for. I want to win more titles, stand on more podiums and of course, ultimately leave a legacy that inspires the next generation of Indian athletes,“ said the Commonwealth Games champion.

“I‘m committed to pushing my limits and making the most of every opportunity in my career. I want to win a lot more and I have it in me.“ Sindhu has made several changes to her coaching staff in her quest to regain her glory. After winning bronze at Tokyo with South Korean coach Park Tae Sang, she worked with SAI coach Vidhi Chaudhary and All England champion Muhammad Hafiz Hashim before joining the Padukone-Dravid Badminton Academy (PPBA) with coach Agus Dwi Santoso to prepare for the Paris Games.

After her Paris exit, she brought in Anup Sridhar and former World No. 5 Lee Hyun-il for the rest of the season.

“Sometimes, when you need a change, you need a change. I have had good coaches and, a good support system. I wanted some change after Park. Then I had a couple of them, and I think right now it’s Lee and Anup. You need to do what is best for you.“

A view of the site for PV Sindhu Centre of Badminton Excellence, at Arilova in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
A view of the site for PV Sindhu Centre of Badminton Excellence, at Arilova in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU / THE HINDU
A view of the site for PV Sindhu Centre of Badminton Excellence, at Arilova in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU / THE HINDU

Sindhu is now focussing on the next events in Japan and China. “I’m in good shape, physically and mentally I’m fit. We’ve been working on different aspects, on speed and defence. It’s always good to learn new things from different coaches, which will help in your game.

“So it’s going on really well and I hope, you know, this time in Japan and China, I hope I do well with their guidance. So you’ll have to just wait for the magic to start.“

In addition to her on-court commitments, Sindhu has also launched the ‘PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence’ in Visakhapatnam.

“I bought this land before. The academy will take one and a half years to complete. The vision is to inspire and nurture the next generation of champions.”

P. V. Sindhu

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
