MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Malvika Bansod, Hylo Open 2024 Final: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info

Bansod, the sixth-seeded Indian, defeated Denmark’s Julie Dawall Jakobsen 23-21, 21-18 in the semifinals.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 10:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Malvika Bansod reached the Hylo Open final in Saarbruecken, Germany, on Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: Malvika Bansod reached the Hylo Open final in Saarbruecken, Germany, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Malvika Bansod reached the Hylo Open final in Saarbruecken, Germany, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Malvika Bansod takes on Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the women’s singles final of the Hylo Open, a BWF World Tour Super 300, in Saarbruecken, Germany on Sunday.

Bansod, the sixth-seeded Indian, defeated Julie Dawall Jakobsen, another Dane, 23-21, 21-18 in the semifinals.

The 23-year-old left-handed player has reached the summit clash at this level for the second time in her career. She made it to the final of the Syed Modi India International two years ago where she lost to two-time Olympic medallist and compatriot P.V. Sindhu in straight games.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Bansod and the seventh-seeded Blichfeldt.

When to watch the women’s singles final between Malvika Bansod and Mia Blichfeldt at Hylo Open?

The women’s singles final between India’s Malvika Bansod and Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt at Hylo Open will be played around 8PM IST on November 3, 2024 (Sunday) in Saarbruecken, Germany.

Where to watch the women’s singles final between Malvika Bansod and Mia Blichfeldt at Hylo Open?

The women’s singles final between India’s Malvika Bansod and Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt at Hylo Open will be broadcast on Sports18 in India.

Where to stream the women’s singles final between Malvika Bansod and Mia Blichfeldt at Hylo Open?

The women’s singles final between India’s Malvika Bansod and Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt at Hylo Open will be streamed live on JioCinema in India.

Related Topics

Malvika Bansod /

Hylo Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE score, 3rd Test Day 3: IND loses Rohit, Gill, Kohli early in chase vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  2. Malvika Bansod, Hylo Open 2024 Final: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most 10-wicket haul for India in Tests: Ravindra Jadeja moves to fourth place with 10-fer during IND vs NZ 3rd Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga 2024-2025: Girona should not have played against Leganes in wake of flood disaster, says manager Michel
    Reuters
  5. Liverpool manager Slot hoping Konate avoided serious arm injury after coming off in ’a lot of pain’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Malvika Bansod, Hylo Open 2024 Final: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hylo Open 2024: Malvika through to final; Ayush Shetty crashes out in semis
    PTI
  3. Hylo Open 2024: Malvika Bansod, Ayush Shetty through to semifinal
    PTI
  4. Manipur’s Kim hopes to be Indian badminton’s next young sensation with help in Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Hylo Open 2024: Rakshitha upsets world No. 25 as four Indians advance into quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE score, 3rd Test Day 3: IND loses Rohit, Gill, Kohli early in chase vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  2. Malvika Bansod, Hylo Open 2024 Final: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most 10-wicket haul for India in Tests: Ravindra Jadeja moves to fourth place with 10-fer during IND vs NZ 3rd Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga 2024-2025: Girona should not have played against Leganes in wake of flood disaster, says manager Michel
    Reuters
  5. Liverpool manager Slot hoping Konate avoided serious arm injury after coming off in ’a lot of pain’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment