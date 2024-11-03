Malvika Bansod, Hylo Open 2024 Final: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info

Malvika Bansod takes on Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the women’s singles final of the Hylo Open, a BWF World Tour Super 300, in Saarbruecken, Germany on Sunday.

Bansod, the sixth-seeded Indian, defeated Julie Dawall Jakobsen, another Dane, 23-21, 21-18 in the semifinals.

The 23-year-old left-handed player has reached the summit clash at this level for the second time in her career. She made it to the final of the Syed Modi India International two years ago where she lost to two-time Olympic medallist and compatriot P.V. Sindhu in straight games.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Bansod and the seventh-seeded Blichfeldt.

When to watch the women’s singles final between Malvika Bansod and Mia Blichfeldt at Hylo Open?

The women’s singles final between India’s Malvika Bansod and Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt at Hylo Open will be played around 8PM IST on November 3, 2024 (Sunday) in Saarbruecken, Germany.

Where to watch the women’s singles final between Malvika Bansod and Mia Blichfeldt at Hylo Open?

The women’s singles final between India’s Malvika Bansod and Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt at Hylo Open will be broadcast on Sports18 in India.

Where to stream the women’s singles final between Malvika Bansod and Mia Blichfeldt at Hylo Open?

The women’s singles final between India’s Malvika Bansod and Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt at Hylo Open will be streamed live on JioCinema in India.