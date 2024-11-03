Ravindra Jadeja picked five wickets in New Zealand’s second innings on Sunday to complete a 10-wicket haul in the third and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The left-arm orthodox bowler ended with figures of 5/55 in the second innings after getting 5/65 earlier in the contest. With his second five-for, India bundled out New Zealand for 174 runs.
This was Jadeja’s third career 10-wicket haul which moved him past the likes of Erapalli Prasanna, Kapil Dev and Irfan Pathan. Anil Kumble and R. Ashwin share the top spot in the list with eight 10-fers in their careers.
Most 10-wicket hauls for India in Tests
- Anil Kumble - 8
- R. Ashwin - 8*
- Harbhajan Singh - 5
- Ravindra Jadeja - 3*
- Kapil Dev - 2
- Irfan Pathan - 2
