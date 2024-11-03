MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asia’s revamped club competitions will get time to develop, says AFC

The AFC reconfigured its club tournament lineup ahead of the campaign that started in September.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 11:19 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Al Nassr‘s Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the AFC Champions League Elite.
Al Nassr‘s Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the AFC Champions League Elite. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr‘s Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the AFC Champions League Elite. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Asian football’s revamped club competitions will be given time to develop before further amendments are considered, said the continent’s most senior official as the Asian Champions League Elite reaches the halfway point of its league phase.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) reconfigured its club tournament lineup ahead of the campaign that started in September, in an effort to encourage fresh investment with a more streamlined top tier and greater inclusion in the schedule.

The opening phase, which recommences on Monday, has teams play eight matches using the Swiss league system, meaning clubs do not play the same opponent twice during the first round. Officials want to give the set-up time to establish itself.

“It’s a new concept, a new model so we need to see how it goes before we make any more changes,” Windsor John, the AFC’s general secretary, told Reuters.

“It’s already a huge change for the clubs, for the fans and so on. Until we see it being tried and tested, only then can we make tweaks or changes.

READ | Asian Champions League Elite seeks to promote quality over quantity

“If we are going to make changes they can only happen after at least five years. Change for the sake of changing is not good, without proper data and statistics.”

The Asian Champions League Elite event has been reduced to 24 clubs from 40, while the new Asian Champions League Two features teams from Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia playing alongside clubs from lower-ranked nations for the first time.

The introduction of teams from the continent’s leading leagues into the Asian Champions League Two, which replaces the AFC Cup in the schedule, will have a long-term positive impact on the club game across the continent, John said.

“That has given a new stature to that competition where people think it’s the second tier, but it’s not second tier, it’s a top-class competition with some top-class teams playing,” he said.

“I believe only when you play with strong teams and with a variety of teams that you are able to gauge your standard and then you are able to invest in your team to prepare for the next season.

“That gives a good platform for our clubs that are playing the best teams from Saudi, Japan, Korea and the United Arab Emirates. They get to see that this is the standard we are looking at when we play in the Asian Champions League.

“That will hopefully improve the level domestically as well because they need to prepare for the next season if they win.” 

Related Topics

AFC Champions League Elite /

AFC Champions League 2

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE score, 3rd Test Day 3: IND 77/6, needs 147 to win; Ajaz removes Jadeja; Pant, Washington at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asia’s revamped club competitions will get time to develop, says AFC
    Reuters
  3. IND A vs AUS A, 1st unofficial Test: McSweeney, Webster steer Australia A to comfortable win over India A
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: When was the last time India suffered a clean sweep loss in a Test series?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Humaira Mushtaq: J&K’s first woman national champion is breaking stereotypes and shattering the glass ceiling
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Asia’s revamped club competitions will get time to develop, says AFC
    Reuters
  2. Liverpool manager Slot hoping Konate avoided serious arm injury after coming off in ’a lot of pain’
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Reijnders header earns Milan 1-0 win at Monza
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus returns to winning ways, beats Udinese 2-0
    AP
  5. PSG moves six points clear at top of Ligue 1 after 1-0 win vs 10-man Lens
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE score, 3rd Test Day 3: IND 77/6, needs 147 to win; Ajaz removes Jadeja; Pant, Washington at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asia’s revamped club competitions will get time to develop, says AFC
    Reuters
  3. IND A vs AUS A, 1st unofficial Test: McSweeney, Webster steer Australia A to comfortable win over India A
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: When was the last time India suffered a clean sweep loss in a Test series?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Humaira Mushtaq: J&K’s first woman national champion is breaking stereotypes and shattering the glass ceiling
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment