Serie A 2024-25: Reijnders header earns Milan 1-0 win at Monza

Midfielder Reijnders scored two minutes before halftime, nodding the ball home after Alvaro Morata’s header from a Christian Pulisic cross was blocked.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 08:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders celebrates after scoring his side’s winning goal during the Serie A match against Monza at U-Power Stadium in Monza on Saturday.
AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders celebrates after scoring his side’s winning goal during the Serie A match against Monza at U-Power Stadium in Monza on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP
AC Milan managed a 1-0 win at Monza thanks to a first-half header from Tijjani Reijnders in Serie A on Saturday.

Midfielder Reijnders scored two minutes before halftime, nodding the ball home after Alvaro Morata’s header from a Christian Pulisic cross was blocked.

Monza was left frustrated by numerous wasted opportunities in the first half.

Milan is seventh in the table with 17 points, eight adrift of leader Napoli after 10 games. Monza is 18th with eight.

READ | Juventus returns to winning ways, beats Udinese 2-0

Manager Paulo Fonseca welcomed back Theo Hernandez and Reijnders from suspension, along with Pulisic, who had been struggling with flu symptoms, as Milan secured a much-needed win after losing two of its last three league matches.

Milan was fortunate when Monza had an early goal disallowed, as Dany Mota’s half-volley was ruled out for a foul in the buildup.

Just before the half-hour mark, Monza nearly took the lead, but Mike Maignan denied it with a brilliant one-handed reflex save on Pedro Pereira’s powerful header.

Daniel Maldini then showcased his magic just minutes later as he expertly manoeuvred through the Milan defence. However, it was a wasted effort as he ended up hitting the post and was also ruled offside.

The visitor went into the break fortunate to be ahead, with Monza the more dominant side but unable to score, while the second half turned into a more evenly matched contest.

Minutes before the final whistle, substitute Rafael Leao had the opportunity to double the score for Milan when he broke through the defence and faced Monza’s Stefano Turati one-on-one, but he sent the ball straight into the keeper’s arms.

Leao had another chance to seal the match minutes later but sent his shot sky-high, to the frustration of the Portuguese striker, ending the match with a narrow one-goal win for Milan. 

