MLS Cup playoffs: Atlanta United strikes late, levels series with Inter Miami

A goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time by substitute Xande Silva gave Atlanta United a 2-1 win over visiting Inter Miami on Saturday night in Game 2 of a first-round MLS Cup playoff series.

The best-of-three set is now tied at 1-1.

Silva, who entered the match in the 89th minute, received a pass about 3 yards outside of the 18-yard box. He dribbled up to the top of the box and drilled a shot into the left side of the net, putting it past diving Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Following the goal, Silva tore his kit off and screamed at Inter Miami’s fan section, earning a yellow card.

Silva’s tally completed a two-goal comeback after Pedro Amador set up Atlanta’s first goal in the 58th minute. Amador sent a cross into the box, with Derrick Williams heading the ball into the back of the net. It was the first goal of the year for Williams (regular and postseason).

Lionel Messi had a chance to put Inter Miami up in the 83rd minute when a loose ball came his way. But at the top of the goalkeeper’s box, Messi sent the ball high over the crossbar, keeping the match tied at 1-1.

Miami scored first, doing so in the 40th minute. That’s when Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan stepped up to punt the ball away. After dropping the ball to kick it, Guzan stopped his motion, sensing the presence of Federico Redondo.

However, Redondo didn’t make contact with Guzan, and with the ball live, Redondo passed to David Martinez, who chipped a shot into an open net. Following the called goal on the field, VAR took a long look at the play but ruled there was no clear and obvious refereeing error, putting Miami ahead 1-0.

The mistake for Guzan was in stark comparison to his play so far in the series, having eight saves in the first match and one on Saturday night.