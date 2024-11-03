Atlanta United 2-1 Inter Miami HIGHLIGHTS, MLS Playoffs: Silva late-winner keeps Atlanta alive in 3-match series

Key Updates
- November 03, 2024 06:41FULL-TIME!
A late-winner from Silva means Atlanta and Miami have one win each in the three-match series. The next fixture later this month will decide who among the two will qualify for the quarter final
- November 03, 2024 06:3790+4’ GOAL! ATL 2-1 MIA
Silva scores late as ATLANTA TAKES THE LEAD! Miranchuk found Nascimento inside the box and the forward took the shot without second thoughts as he put it past Callender into the top left corner!
- November 03, 2024 06:3290’
Five minutes added
- November 03, 2024 06:3289’
RATTLES THE CROSS BAR! Saba Turns 180 degree to shoot towards the goal from close range but Callender gets a hand to it as it hits the crossbar
- November 03, 2024 06:3189’ Substitution for Atlanta
IN: Silva OUT: Fortune
- November 03, 2024 06:2886’
ALba finds Campana just outside the box and the latter tries to find Cremaschi inside the box. But the cross is cleared away
- November 03, 2024 06:2583’
Corner for Miami as Cremaschi’s attempted cross is cleared away. Messi to take it. Corner cleared by Guzan with ease
- November 03, 2024 06:2280’
Messi and Alba try their best to break past the line of defense but almost everyone from Atlanta are inside the box guarding the keeper
- November 03, 2024 06:2076’ Substitution for Atlanta
Thiare is down and in visible pain after a tackle from Allen. The Atlanta forward was dribbling towards the Miami goal when the interception happened. He is subsequently subbed off
IN: Rios OUT: Thiare
- November 03, 2024 06:1371’ Substitution: Atlanta
IN: Muyumba OUT: McCarty
- November 03, 2024 06:1270’
Suare’z near post effort on the volley is stopped by Guzan. Corner for Miami. Messi sends a quick lofted ball in, Martinez heads it but it gets deflected away for another corner. Alba takes it, Messi recieves it, tries to find the bottom right corner but its off target
- November 03, 2024 06:0967’
Alba doesn’t do justice to what we just saw from Messi. The Argentinian turned 180 degree and provided a wonderful through ball to Alba on the left flank. The Spaniard tries to convert the half volley but hits it wide
- November 03, 2024 06:0462’
CHANCE!! Callender stops an attempted through ball inside the box but fails to keep the ball in control. Fortune grabs it on the rebound, takes it away from Callender but manages to only side net it!
- November 03, 2024 06:01GOAL58’ GOAL! ATL 1-1 MIA
ATLANTA PULLS ONE BACK! SCORES LEVEL! Brilliant lofted ball from Amador from way outside the box. Williams heads it past Callender with ease
- November 03, 2024 05:5956’
Aviles gets booked and that’s a free kick for Atlanta at a dangerous position. Just outside the box on the left side. Saba takes it but hits it towards the wall
- November 03, 2024 05:5855’
CHANCE! Messi finds Alba on the right with a superb long ball. Alba then sends it inside the box towards Gomez, who slides but fails to make contact with the ball. Would’ve been a certain goal otherwise
- November 03, 2024 05:5652’
Miami had the possession for a good minute and a half but Atalanta prepares for a counter. Amador’s cross is cleared by Allen near the box
- November 03, 2024 05:5049’
Alba’s shot is pushed away as Miami gets a corner. Messi to take it. High in the air and towards Suarez, who heads it but it’s cleared away
- November 03, 2024 05:5047’
Thiare makes a dangerous run down the left flank as he gets deep into the Miami half. But Martinez comes up with a timely tackle to keep him at bay
- November 03, 2024 05:47Second half begins
Suarez gets the ball rolling as the final 45 minutes begin
- November 03, 2024 05:47Substitution: MIA
IN: Cremaschi OUT: Bright
- November 03, 2024 05:31Half-time
And that’s the end of the first 45 minutes. A fairly competitive half apart from the error from the goalkeeper. Miami will look to either keep going or defend what’s on board because a win here would take them into the quarterfinal
- November 03, 2024 05:28YELLOW CARD45+1’
Hernandez gets booked as his sliding tackle brings Gomez down on the left lane
- November 03, 2024 05:2745’
Three minutes added
- November 03, 2024 05:2744’
Miami has shifted to a laid-back approach now since they have a two-goal cushion. They’re defending any development coming their way but haven’t really initiated an attack
- November 03, 2024 05:23GOAL40’ GOAL! ATL 0-1 MIA
GOOAAALLLLL! INTER MIAMI TAKES THE LEAD! An unfathomable error from the keeper Guzan as he squanders possession near the box while trying a goal kick. David Martinez is there to capitalise and he chips it over a couple of defenders towards the left bottom corner!
- November 03, 2024 05:2039’
Corner for Miami. Alba takes it as usual. Sends a high ball inside the box but it’s cleared away with ease
- November 03, 2024 05:2036’
Just under 10 minutes remain in the first half and it has been as entertaining as it gets. Chances for both the sides but none of them created an impact
- November 03, 2024 05:1532’
Suarez gets a dangerous through ball inside the box but two defenders pounce on him to clear it away
- November 03, 2024 05:1128’
SAVED! Miranchuk tries to go for the goal from a long way out. Tries for the top bin but Callender comes up with a wonderful diving save to keep the scores level. Corner for Atlanta but nothing comes off it
- November 03, 2024 05:0926’
Alba from the left flank, sends a lofted ball inside the box towards Gomez but it’s cleared away for a corner
- November 03, 2024 05:0824’
Brilliant defending from Allen near the edge of the box. Thiare gets an inch perfect through ball and it was just Callender between him and a goal. But Allen comes from behind to make a crucial tackle
- November 03, 2024 05:0220’
The first 20 minutes have been a constant back and fourth between both the sides. Atlanta have managed to keep both Alba and Messi silent on the flanks and the scoreline reflects the same
- November 03, 2024 05:0018’
Fortune, who tries to get in the way of Redondo’s pass is down on the ground and the reason is unknown. Looks like he’s twisted his ankle and he’s off the field as physios take a look at him. Miami will temporarily have the man advantage
- November 03, 2024 04:5816’
McCarty is on the recieving end this time as he mistimes a tackle on Messi. Quick free kick taken by Miami as Messi and McCarty exchange a few words
- November 03, 2024 04:5715’
Sloppy tackle from Bright on McCarty near the halfway line and there’s stoppage of play. The Miami man is left with just a warning. Lucky
- November 03, 2024 04:5613’
Corner for Atlanta this time as Martinez’s block goes over the line. Miranchuk serves it into the box but it’s cleared away. He gets the ball back on the rebound and sends a lofted ball inside again towards Thiare, who misses a header
- November 03, 2024 04:5311’
Fortune gets tackled by Weigandt near the halfway line and draws a free kick for Atlanta. Amador takes it and sends it towards the back post. But it is nowhere near any of his teammates. Goal kick for Miami
- November 03, 2024 04:518’
Corner for Miami as Messi’s pass gets deflected away. Alba to take it. He plays it to Messi on the right flank near him. The number 10 then drives it into the box but it’s a comfortable grab for Guzan, the keeper
- November 03, 2024 04:508’
A lofted ball comes towards a running Miranchuk, who gets deep into the Miami box but fails to control the ball at the last moment
- November 03, 2024 04:486’
Atlanta taking things slow now. It has controlled possession for quite a while now but hasn’t made any threatening runs in the opposition’s half
- November 03, 2024 04:474’
HUGE CHANCE GOES BEGGING! Suarez dribbles past a couple of defenders at the edge of the box and tries to loft it into the net but he over-hits it. Suarez puts up a protest saying there was a deflection but the referee thinks otherwise
- November 03, 2024 04:463’
Messi to Redondo on the right. The latter, who recieves it on the right lane, sends it inside the box towards Alba on the far post. But the ball travels faster than a sliding Alba
- November 03, 2024 04:453’
Miami tries for an opening on the left flank as Jordi Alba sprints past a couple of midfielders and takes the ball near the box. However, Atlanta defenders pressure him to give up possession
- November 03, 2024 04:431’
MLS Playoffs game two is underway as Atlanta gets the ball rolling. If Inter manages a win this time, it will qualify for the quarterfinal
- November 03, 2024 04:40Kick off just around the corner
The players have entered the stadium and have lined up for the national anthem. The match will start pretty soon, so stay tuned
- November 03, 2024 04:08Advantage Miami
This is the second leg of the MLS playoffs fixture between Inter and Atlanta. Lionel Messi’s side currently leads 2-1 and enters the match as clear favourite. This is the second game of the best-of-three series
Overall head-to-head:
Matches 15
Atlanta United: 5 wins
Inter Miami: 6 wins
Draws: 4
- November 03, 2024 03:47Starting 11
Atlanta United: Guzan, Hernandez, Abram, Williams, Amador, Slisz, McCarty, Lobzhanidze, Miranchuk, Fortune, Thiare
Inter Miami: Callender, Allen, Martinez, Aviles, Alba, Redondo, Bright, Weigandt, Gomez, Suarez, Messi
- November 03, 2024 03:45Streaming/telecast information
The MLS match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United can be live streamed on the Apple+ app/website on a subscription basis. There is unfortunately no broadcast in India
