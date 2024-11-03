India A vs Australia A Day 4 Highlights, 1st Unofficial Test: McSweeney-Webster stand helps AUS-A to a seven-wicket win

- November 03, 2024 07:04AUS A win by 7 wickets!
Sudharsan continues. Four!! Short again, McSweeney goes back and pulls it over midwicket for a boundary. Cut fine past short third, McSweeney will pick up a couple more. Four!! Dropped short again, pulled over the infield over midwicket for a boundary. Australia A win by 7 wickets!
Skipper McSweeney finishes unbeaten on 88 off 178 balls to take his side home comfortably. Excellent contribution from Webster as well who scored a 117-ball 61. With 86 runs remaining to chase when the day began, the two batters hardly had to break a sweat getting it done before the Lunch break on Day 4.
For India A, the performances of Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal and the first innings’ spell by Mukesh Kumar are positives to take out of the encounter. The team will need to pick more wickets with the old ball in hand to trouble the host when they meet for the second match of the series in Melbourne next week.
- November 03, 2024 07:01AUS A 216/3 in 74 overs
Suthar again. A quick single by McSweeney to mid on off the last ball of the over.
- November 03, 2024 06:58AUS A 215/3 in 73 overs
Four!! Short from Sudharsan, McSweeney pulls through midwicket for a boundary! Short on the pads, turned to fine leg for a single. Four!! Webster cuts one through the offside, has just enough on it to get it to the fence.
- November 03, 2024 06:55AUS A 206/3 in 72 overs
Suthar continues. Webster punches to mid off and completes a quick single. Some turn for Suthat, manages to beat Webster’s outside edge.
- November 03, 2024 06:53AUS A 204/3 in 71 overs
Sudharsan with his fourth. McSweeney picks up a couple more to fine leg. Edged! Finally a chance! The leggie turns and catches McSweeney’s edge but falls just short of Gaikwad at slip.
- November 03, 2024 06:48AUS A 200/3 in 70 overs
Indrajith into the attack. Full toss to Webster, punched down the ground to long on. McSweeney drives through the covers for a single. Four!! Webster punches one down the ground for four. 200 up for Australia!
- November 03, 2024 06:4650AUS A 194/3 in 69 overs
Mukesh to McSweeney. After pulling a couple to the packed legside inner field, he manages to find deep fine leg for a single. Webster drives a full one to deep point to bring up his fifty!
- November 03, 2024 06:40AUS A 192/3 in 68 overs
Sudharsan with his third over. Webster pushes a fuller one to long on for a single. Moves to 48. McSweeney punches another one to deep cover for a single.
- November 03, 2024 06:33AUS A 188/3 in 67 overs
Mukesh continues. Around the wicket to McSweeney, who looks to pull, goes just past the catching 45 fielder to deep fine for a single. Webster gets hit on the glove looking to pull another short ball.
- November 03, 2024 06:28AUS A 185/3 in 66 overs
Sudharsan continues. Webster punches one to deep cover for a single. Slightly short, McSweeney nudges to deep fine for a single. Three singles from the over. 100 partnership up between the two.
- November 03, 2024 06:23AUS A 182/3 in 65 overs
Mukesh continues. Bangs it in short, Webster jumps and tries to swat it but its too high, wide called.
- November 03, 2024 06:19AUS A 180/3 in 64 overs
Sai Sudharsan into the attack. McSweeney punches to deep point for a single. Slightly short to Webster, drilled to deep cover for a couple. Four from the over.
- November 03, 2024 06:10AUS A 176/3 in 63 overs
Mukesh with his 14th. McSweeney cuts a wide one, but hits it straight to gully. Two catching midwickets in place now. Ishan Kishan getting some medical attention on his shoulder after diving to stop a short ball. Four!! Webster opens his bat face to guide a full one through third man for a boundary.
- November 03, 2024 06:07AUS A 171/3 in 62 overs
Suthar to continue. Webster sweeps a full one fine to pick up a couple.
- November 03, 2024 06:01AUS A 169/3 in 53 overs
Mukesh into the attack. Back of a length, angled into offstump, defended by McSweeney to the offside. Maiden over.
- November 03, 2024 05:59AUS A 169/3 in 60 overs
Suthar continues. McSweeney guides past backward point for a couple. Drives one to mid off and scampers across for a single. Two more for the host after another misfield.
- November 03, 2024 05:54AUS A 164/3 in 59 overs
Short leg in place for Prasidh. McSweeney guides a short of a length ball fine on the legside for a single. Webster punches one through the covers and will pick up three more runs.
- November 03, 2024 05:51AUS A 159/3 in 58 overs
Suthar continues. A misfield at cover gives Webster a single. Touch and run from McSweeney, places it between point and cover. Four runs from the over.
- November 03, 2024 05:47AUS A 155/3 in 57 overs
Prasidh continues the short of a length attack. Slightly fuller on the pads, clipped to deep fine for a single. Webster gets a single to dee point.
- November 03, 2024 05:42AUS A 153/3 in 56 overs
Manav Suthar into the attack. A silly point in play against Webster. Full outside off stump, Webster punches each ball to point or cover.
- November 03, 2024 05:40AUS A 153/3 in 55 overs
Prasidh continues. Short ball to Webster, pulled to the legside for a single. Short of a length on the body, McSweeney moves across and gets it fine for a couple. Attempts a yorker, but the batter is upto the task.
- November 03, 2024 05:36AUS A 150/3 in 54 overs
Saini continues. Full on the pads, clipped through midwicket by Webster, doesn’t have the legs to reach the boundary but he will get three. 150 up for Australia!
- November 03, 2024 05:29AUS A 146/3 in 53 overs
Prasidh into the attack. Short ball to Webster, who mishits his pull shot, falls well in front of the boundary riders though.
- November 03, 2024 05:27AUS A 145/3 in 52 overs
Nitish Kumar resumes the over with three deliveries left. Four!! Perfedct start to the day for McSweeney, flicks a full one through midwicket for a boundary. Fifty for McSweeney.
Saini from the other end, just a single off his over.
1st Unoffical Test: October 31-November 3 - Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (10am AEST/5:30am IST)
2nd Unofficial Test: November 7-10 - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (10.30am AEDT/5am IST)
