India A vs Australia A Day 4 Highlights, 1st Unofficial Test: McSweeney-Webster stand helps AUS-A to a seven-wicket win

AUS A win by 7 wickets!

Sudharsan continues. Four!! Short again, McSweeney goes back and pulls it over midwicket for a boundary. Cut fine past short third, McSweeney will pick up a couple more. Four!! Dropped short again, pulled over the infield over midwicket for a boundary. Australia A win by 7 wickets!

Skipper McSweeney finishes unbeaten on 88 off 178 balls to take his side home comfortably. Excellent contribution from Webster as well who scored a 117-ball 61. With 86 runs remaining to chase when the day began, the two batters hardly had to break a sweat getting it done before the Lunch break on Day 4.

For India A, the performances of Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal and the first innings’ spell by Mukesh Kumar are positives to take out of the encounter. The team will need to pick more wickets with the old ball in hand to trouble the host when they meet for the second match of the series in Melbourne next week.