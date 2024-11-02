India will need to chase down a target against New Zealand during the third Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in order to pick up a consolation win and stay in the race to make the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

However, it will not be a straightforward task as only five teams have successfully shot down a fourth-innings total. New Zealand ended the second day on 171 for nine, leading by 143 runs.

The record for the highest run chase at the venue belongs to South Africa which chased down 163 runs against India in 2000. This is the only occasion a team has successful achieved a 100-plus target.

The only time the home team has chased a target was in 1984 when it got to 51 runs against England.

Highest run chases at Wankhede Stadium

South Africa 164/6 vs India (2000)

England 98/0 vs India (1980)

England 58/0 vs India (2012)

India 51/2 vs England (1984)

Australia 47/0 vs India (2001)