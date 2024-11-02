MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP title is Jorge Martin’s to lose, says Francesco Bagnaia

Martin is on 465 points while Bagnaia is second on 436, and the Spaniard can win the title with a weekend to spare if he is able to outscore Bagnaia by nine points or more in Sunday’s race.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 16:49 IST , SEPANG, Malaysia - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Prima Pramac Racings Spanish rider Jorge Martin (L) and Ducati Lenovo Teams Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia (R) pose with the MotoGP Championship trophy.
Prima Pramac Racings Spanish rider Jorge Martin (L) and Ducati Lenovo Teams Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia (R) pose with the MotoGP Championship trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Prima Pramac Racings Spanish rider Jorge Martin (L) and Ducati Lenovo Teams Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia (R) pose with the MotoGP Championship trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP

Francesco Bagnaia believes the MotoGP world championship is Jorge Martin’s to lose after the two-time champion’s crash in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint on Saturday left him 29 points behind his Spanish rival in the drivers’ standings.

Bagnaia, who set a lap record to take pole earlier on Saturday, crashed in the third lap of the sprint, with Pramac Racing’s Martin taking the win to extend his lead in the standings by 12 points.

Martin is on 465 points while Bagnaia is second on 436, and the Spaniard can win the title with a weekend to spare if he is able to outscore Bagnaia by nine points or more in Sunday’s race.

“I’m going to give everything, as always. From this moment on, Jorge is the only one who can lose it, because, in the end, with 29 points, the only thing he can do is make mistakes and lose it,” Bagnaia told DAZN.

“I will have to start well but I will have to get in front and push hard and what will be, will be,” he added.

ALSO READ | Malaysian MotoGP: Bagnaia crashes, Martin wins sprint to inch closer to world championship title

The 27-year-old added that his crash was caused by a bump but made no excuses for his performance, saying he had not done well in sprint races throughout the season.

Bagnaia has crashed out of multiple sprint races this year, including at the British Grand Prix, Spanish Grand Prix and Catalunya Grand Prix.

“Sprint races annoy me. The mistakes I’ve made have all been in the sprint races and the same thing always happens to me. I ride comfortably and when I think I’m going to slow down on a corner, to take less risk, I always crash,” Bagnaia said.

“Today, there was a bump but there are other times when it happens to me without understanding it,” he added.

