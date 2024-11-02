ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC seeks to return to winning ways as Kerala Blasters FC pays visit

Mumbai City FC will look to return to winning ways when it takes on visiting Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Sunday.

The Islanders, determined to bounce back after a draw in the last match against Odisha FC, will aim to avoid a second straight defeat to Kerala Blasters FC -- a streak they haven’t experienced since the 2021-22 season.

With Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC tied closely in standings, every point counts, especially in the highly competitive race for the playoffs.

Mumbai City FC has recently faced challenges in breaking down defences, netting fewer than two goals in each of its last two home matches.

The Islanders haven’t seen a goalless stretch of this sort since early 2023, and they’ll be eager to rediscover their attacking form.

Although Mumbai City FC creates an impressive 2.6 big chances per game (second highest in the ISL), its big chance conversion rate of just 15.4 per cent is the lowest. The upcoming game will be a crucial test of its finishing skills.

Kerala Blasters FC has gone 10 straight away games without a clean sheet, a trend it will need to fix quickly. Its defence will be tested by Mumbai’s home advantage and scoring potential.

With 63.4 per cent of their shots coming from inside the box, Kerala Blasters FC’s attack will seek openings in Mumbai’s backline, led by Noah Sadaoui and his league-high expected assists tally of 2.15.