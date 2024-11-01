MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament: India loses to Pakistan by six wickets

India lost by six wickets to Pakistan in their opening match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground on Friday.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 17:44 IST , Hong Kong - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India lost by six wickets to Pakistan in their opening match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024.
India lost by six wickets to Pakistan in their opening match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

India lost by six wickets to Pakistan in their opening match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India lost by six wickets to Pakistan in their opening match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground here on Friday.

India scored 119 for two in the allotted six overs riding on Bharat Chipli’s 53 off 16, who retired hurt. Captain Robin Uthappa also notched up 31 off eight deliveries.

READ | Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings

But it was a total dominance from the Pakistan batters as they chased down the target with one over to spare.

Asif Ali played a key role as his brisk knock of 55 off 14 balls laid the foundation for a comprehensive win.

Asif Ali retired after scoring a fifty and rest of the job was done by Muhammad Akhlaq (40 not out off 12) and Faheem Ashraf (22 not out off 5).

Related Topics

Robin Uthappa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament: India loses to Pakistan by six wickets
    PTI
  2. East Bengal beats Nejmeh SC 3-2 in AFC Challenge League, qualifies for knockout stage in Asia after 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as new head coach, Portuguese coach set to arrive on November 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal vs Nejmeh SC Live Score, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: EBFC 3-2 NSC; Diamantakos’ brace gives Red and Gold Brigade win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rabada lauds batting performance after South Africa’s triumph in Bangladesh
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament: India loses to Pakistan by six wickets
    PTI
  2. Rabada lauds batting performance after South Africa’s triumph in Bangladesh
    Reuters
  3. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja overtakes Ishant, Zaheer to become fifth-highest Indian wicket-taker in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND A vs AUS A, 1st unofficial Test: Sudharsan, Padikkal score fifties for India A after Mukesh rattles Australia A on Day 2
    PTI
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India cancels intra-squad match to prioritise net practice
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament: India loses to Pakistan by six wickets
    PTI
  2. East Bengal beats Nejmeh SC 3-2 in AFC Challenge League, qualifies for knockout stage in Asia after 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as new head coach, Portuguese coach set to arrive on November 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal vs Nejmeh SC Live Score, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: EBFC 3-2 NSC; Diamantakos’ brace gives Red and Gold Brigade win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rabada lauds batting performance after South Africa’s triumph in Bangladesh
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment