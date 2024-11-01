India lost by six wickets to Pakistan in their opening match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground here on Friday.

India scored 119 for two in the allotted six overs riding on Bharat Chipli’s 53 off 16, who retired hurt. Captain Robin Uthappa also notched up 31 off eight deliveries.

But it was a total dominance from the Pakistan batters as they chased down the target with one over to spare.

Asif Ali played a key role as his brisk knock of 55 off 14 balls laid the foundation for a comprehensive win.

Asif Ali retired after scoring a fifty and rest of the job was done by Muhammad Akhlaq (40 not out off 12) and Faheem Ashraf (22 not out off 5).