Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as new head coach; Portuguese coach set to arrive on November 11

Ruben Amorim has been appointed as the new Manchester United head coach, signing a deal that runs till 2027, the Premier League side confirmed on Friday.

“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November,” the club statement read, adding that the appointment is subject to work visa requirements.

“Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years,” the statement added.

The Old Trafford-based club also confirmed that Dutchman Ruud Van Nistelrooy will continue at the dugout as the side’s interim coach until the Portuguese coach, currently at Sporting Lisbon, arrives in England.

Nistelrooy took over the reins after United sacked his compatriot Erik ten Hag after a string of poor performances that left United languishing in 14th place in the league’s points table. The former Red Devils’ forward managed the side against Leicester City in its League Cup fixture and saw out a 5-2 win.

Till Amorim arrives at Old Trafford, Nistelrooy will be in charge of United for its upcoming three fixtures, which include a crucial Premier League clash against fifth-placed Chelsea (November 3), a Europa League match against PAOK (November 7), and another league fixture against Leicester (November 10).

On the other hand, Amorim’s final fixtures as Sporting Lisbon’s head coach will be a league match against Estrela Amadora (November 1), a Champions League match against Manchester City (November 5), and another league fixture against Braga (November 10).