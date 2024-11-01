MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as new head coach; Portuguese coach set to arrive on November 11

The Old Trafford-based club also confirmed that Dutchman Ruud Van Nistelrooy will continue at the dugout as the side’s interim coach until the Portuguese coach, currently at Sporting Lisbon, arrives in England.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 17:38 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP v Casa Pia - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - October 5, 2024 Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim REUTERS/Pedro Rocha
Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP v Casa Pia - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - October 5, 2024 Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim REUTERS/Pedro Rocha | Photo Credit: PEDRO ROCHA
infoIcon

Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP v Casa Pia - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - October 5, 2024 Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim REUTERS/Pedro Rocha | Photo Credit: PEDRO ROCHA

Ruben Amorim has been appointed as the new Manchester United head coach, signing a deal that runs till 2027, the Premier League side confirmed on Friday.

“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November,” the club statement read, adding that the appointment is subject to work visa requirements.

“Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years,” the statement added.

The Old Trafford-based club also confirmed that Dutchman Ruud Van Nistelrooy will continue at the dugout as the side’s interim coach until the Portuguese coach, currently at Sporting Lisbon, arrives in England.

Nistelrooy took over the reins after United sacked his compatriot Erik ten Hag after a string of poor performances that left United languishing in 14th place in the league’s points table. The former Red Devils’ forward managed the side against Leicester City in its League Cup fixture and saw out a 5-2 win.

Till Amorim arrives at Old Trafford, Nistelrooy will be in charge of United for its upcoming three fixtures, which include a crucial Premier League clash against fifth-placed Chelsea (November 3), a Europa League match against PAOK (November 7), and another league fixture against Leicester (November 10).

On the other hand, Amorim’s final fixtures as Sporting Lisbon’s head coach will be a league match against Estrela Amadora (November 1), a Champions League match against Manchester City (November 5), and another league fixture against Braga (November 10).

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Ruben Amorim

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as new head coach; Portuguese coach set to arrive on November 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal beats Nejmeh SC 3-2 in AFC Challenge League, qualifies for knockout stage in Asia after 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Ruben Amorim, Manchester United’s new manager? Achievements, tactics, playing style analysed
    Aashin Prasad
  4. IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament: India loses to Pakistan by six wickets
    PTI
  5. East Bengal vs Nejmeh SC Live Score, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: EBFC 3-2 NSC; Diamantakos’ brace gives Red and Gold Brigade win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as new head coach; Portuguese coach set to arrive on November 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal’s Arteta looking forward to clash with Newcastle, Odegaard nearing competitive return
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool boss Slot believes in learning everyday; confirms Alisson, Chiesa and Jota’s absence till international break
    AFP
  4. Muslim footballer says ready to play in tracksuit bottoms
    Reuters
  5. East Bengal vs Nejmeh SC Live Score, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: EBFC 3-2 NSC; Diamantakos’ brace gives Red and Gold Brigade win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as new head coach; Portuguese coach set to arrive on November 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal beats Nejmeh SC 3-2 in AFC Challenge League, qualifies for knockout stage in Asia after 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Ruben Amorim, Manchester United’s new manager? Achievements, tactics, playing style analysed
    Aashin Prasad
  4. IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament: India loses to Pakistan by six wickets
    PTI
  5. East Bengal vs Nejmeh SC Live Score, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: EBFC 3-2 NSC; Diamantakos’ brace gives Red and Gold Brigade win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment