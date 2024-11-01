East Bengal beats Nejmeh SC 3-2 in AFC Challenge League, qualifies for knockout stage in Asia after 11 years

East Bengal qualified for knockouts in an Asian tournament for the first time in 11 years after it beat Lebanon’s Nejmeh SC 3-2 in its final AFC Challenge League group stage at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu, Bhutan, on Friday.

With this win over Nejmeh, East Bengal topped Group A and earned direct entry to the quarterfinals of the tournament as a table-topper.

AS IT HAPPENED - EAST BENGAL FC 3-0 NEJMEH SC

Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos’ brace handed the Indian side with a famous win against the champion of Lebanon.

EBFC started the match on front-foot and got the lead in the 8th minute from a delightful Madih Talal corner. Nejmeh defender Al-Rida Ismail headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear the ball.

Diamantakos then doubled the Kolkata club’s lead in the 15th minute from a inch-perfect Naorem Mahesh cross from the right flank.

Despite conceding two early goals, the Lebanese side started to dominate the ball and soon got one back through striker Collins Opare three minute later.

After that, Nejmeh continuted to push for the equaliser and finally got it just before the break. Hussein Monzer with a right-footed curler scored from a direct free-kick to make it 2-2.

In the second half, Nejmeh dominated possession stats and buts wasted several opportunities to take the lead.

In the 75th minute, against the run of the play, East Bengal took back the lead from a Diamantakos penalty after Nandhakumar Sekar was brought down inside the box during a corner.

EBFC custodian Prabhsukhan Gill made a few good saves in the dying minutes of the match as Oscar Bruzon’s team managed to held on to the lead and won the match.

This is just the second win for East Bengal this season. After a dismal run of form in the domestic league, the ISL club has made it to the knockouts of the continental tournament.

The last time the Indian side played in knockouts of a continental tournament was when it bowed out of the AFC Cup in 2013 in the semifinals stage. Over two legs, it had lost to Kuwait’s Al-Kuwait.