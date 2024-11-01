MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Nejmeh SC LIVE streaming info, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

Here is all you need to know about the telecast and live streaming info of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group stage match between East Bengal FC and Nejmeh SC from the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 07:00 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
East Bengal players during a training session.
East Bengal players during a training session. | Photo Credit: East Bengal Media
infoIcon

East Bengal players during a training session. | Photo Credit: East Bengal Media

East Bengal will clash against Nejmeh SC in an AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group-stage clash at the Changlimithang Stadium on Friday.

The match is the third group stage clash of the Red and Gold Brigade, which opened its AFC Challenge League campaign with a frustrating 2-2 draw against Paro FC but responded in style with a 4-0 thumping of Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings.

The win against Bashundhara was a first against new coach Oscar Bruzon and its first this season in all competitions.

With the two best second-placed teams progressing with the group, it is a must-win match for East Bengal, which has endured horrible form in the Indian Super League, losing all its six games this season.

Bruzon’s men will have their task cut out against Beirut club Nejmeh, which has already booked a place in the knockouts after winning their first two matches against Bashundhara Kings and Paro FC. It will start as favourites against a struggling East Bengal side despite the latter regaining some lost morale after that big win against Bashundhara.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

East Bengal: Gill (GK); Yuste, Anwar, Hijazi, Lakra; Saul, Jeakson; Naorem Mahesh, Talal, Nandhakumar; Diamantakos

Nejmeh SC: Sabeh (GK); Al-Rida Ismail, Nyanteh, El-Zein, Safwan; Abdulai Hussein Monzer, Ataya, Kourani; Al-Sabaggh, Opare

When and where is the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Nejmeh SC kicking off?
The AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Nejmeh SC will kick-off at 3:30 PM IST, Friday, October 31 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.
Where can you watch the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Nejmeh SC?
The AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Nejmeh SC will be live-streamed on the Paro FC YouTube channel.
Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the updates.

