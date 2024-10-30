MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Manvir, Subhasish score as Mohun Bagan continues winning ways with 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC

Manvir Singh, in the 37th minute, took a sumptuous through ball from Anirudh Thapa in his stride and slotted the ball into the net after dropping his shoulders inside the box.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 21:30 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Hyderabad FC (right) and Mohun Bagan starting lineups posing for team photographs ahead of kickoff.
Hyderabad FC (right) and Mohun Bagan starting lineups posing for team photographs ahead of kickoff. | Photo Credit: MBSG/X
Hyderabad FC (right) and Mohun Bagan starting lineups posing for team photographs ahead of kickoff. | Photo Credit: MBSG/X

Mohun Bagan Super Giant outplayed former champion Hyderabad FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

For Bagan, this was its fourth win from six games while HFC lost four from six matches.

The Mariners clearly dominated the first half despite Alberto Rodriguez and Subhasish Bose earning yellow cards, both pulling down the charging HFC winger Abdul Rabeeh on the right flank.

The closest the host threatened to score was when striker Ramhlunchhunga, who had a splendid run down the left-flank, picked a long ball from the midfield only to see the opposition goalkeeper Vishal Kaith clear it to safety in the 23rd minute.

The home team defence manned by Alex Saji, Parag Shrivas was under pressure.

Unsurprisingly, Bagan took the lead in the 37th minute thanks to a brilliant goal by Manvir Singh. He sprinted down the right flank after picking a beautiful ball from Anirudh Thapa, slipped into the striking zone, dodged past the advancing goalkeeper Lal Jongte and two defenders to slot the ball into the goal to the delight of his teammates.

At halftime, the visiting side led 1-0.

The script didn’t change much on resumption as Bagan continued to dominate and scored the second goal in the 55th minute when a beautiful free-kick by Greg Stewart from the right flank saw captain Subhasish Bose head the ball into the right corner of the post.

It would have been 3-0 for Bagan but substitute Liston Colaco failed to capitalise on a lovely through ball from Jamie Maclaren as he hit just wide of the post in the 84th minute.

The result
Mohun Bagan SG 2 (Manvir Singh 37’, Subhasish Bose 55’) bt Hyderabad FC 0.

