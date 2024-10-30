IND-W vs NZ-W: India’s series-win against New Zealand just the right occasion after T20 World Cup heartbreak 

Smriti Mandhana was almost apologetic. When she spoke to reporters on Tuesday night, shortly after scoring a series-winning hundred for India against New Zealand, the batter was -critical, for leaving so many balls alone.

It was her captain and partner for the third wicket, Harmanpreet Kaur, who assured her that it was alright to play like that. Smriti might have wanted to score at a faster rate, but had she not stayed long enough, India could have struggled to chase New Zealand’s 232.

India will benefit from more such knocks in the future, not just from her, but also from others in the top and middle order.

Mandhana hits a boundary, on her way to her century against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu

Lack of innings like that had hurt India in the second ODI, in which the batters flopped, leaving No. 9 Radha Yadav -- after flying in the field like a Superwoman to take incredible catches, apart from claiming four wickets -- to top-score and reduce the margin of defeat a bit (the host lost by 76 runs).

Even in the first match India won, no batter could make a fifty. In next year’s World Cup, which could be played on surfaces like this, India will need innings like the one from the stylish southpaw.

There were many positives for India from the three-match series that came right after the disappointment of the T20 World Cup in the UAE. It included performances from three debutants Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra and Tejal Hasabnis.

They showed they belonged. The 28-year-old Saima has emerged as a fine option in seam bowling.

Saima Thakor celebrates taking a wicket for India against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu

Tejal is a year younger and was India’s highest scorer in the first ODI, which her team won. She looked confident against a quality attack.

The 20-year-old Priya, a much younger leg-spinner, seems an exciting prospect. Her dismissal of the New Zealand captain Sophie Devine with a googly was one of the highlights of the series. As a wrist spinner, she could get even better with experience.

Yastika Bhatia’s work behind the wicket also merited attention, as did her knock in the deciding game.

The series against the T20 World Cup winner, could not have been timed better for India.