WPL 2025: Danni Wyatt traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru from UP Warriorz

Dani Wyatt has been traded Royal Challengers Bengaluru from UP Warriorz for the next season of the Women’s Premier League, the league announced through a release on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 19:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Wyatt was the highest scorer for her team and, with 164 appearances, is the third-most capped player in women’s T20Is, below Harmanpreet Kaur (177) and Suzie Bates (171).
Wyatt was the highest scorer for her team and, with 164 appearances, is the third-most capped player in women's T20Is, below Harmanpreet Kaur (177) and Suzie Bates (171). | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Wyatt was the highest scorer for her team and, with 164 appearances, is the third-most capped player in women's T20Is, below Harmanpreet Kaur (177) and Suzie Bates (171). | Photo Credit: AP

England batter Dani Wyatt has been traded Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from UP Warriorz for the next season of the Women’s Premier League, the league announced through a release on Wednesday.

“Originally acquired by UPW in the auction for INR 30 lakhs, Wyatt will move to RCB at her existing fee,” an official WPL release read.

“Wyatt brings a wealth of experience to RCB, having played 164 T20 Internationals (T20Is) for England - the highest number for any English player in the T20I format.”

Wyatt, who had played 258 matches in international cricket for England, recently featured for the side at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), earlier this month.

She was the highest scorer for her team and, with 164 appearances, is the third-most capped player in women’s T20Is, below Harmanpreet Kaur (177) and Suzie Bates (171).

In the limited-overs format, she has accumulated 4886 runs and averages nearly 23 in T20s. Her aggressive batting style is reflected in her strike rates, exceeding 125 in T20Is.

“Danielle is a game-changer and a phenomenal athlete,” RCB’s captain Smriti Mandhana said.

“Her skills and competitive spirit align perfectly with our team’s vision. We are excited to welcome her to the RCB and look forward to the energy she will bring to the squad”, she added.

