IND-W vs NZ-W: Smriti Mandhana breaks Mithali Raj’s record for most ODI hundreds by Indian batter

Mandhana scored a ton in 121 balls against New Zealand in the third women’s ODI, helping her overtake Mithali Raj who had seven in 211 innings.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 20:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Smriti Mandhana in action against New Zealand during the third women’s ODI.
Smriti Mandhana in action against New Zealand during the third women’s ODI. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu
infoIcon

Smriti Mandhana in action against New Zealand during the third women’s ODI. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu

Smriti Mandhana scored a century during the third women’s ODI against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to break Mithali Raj’s record for most hundreds by an Indian batter.

Playing her 88th match, Mandhana struck her eighth century, overtaking Mithali Raj who had seven in 211 innings. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur sits third in the list with six hundreds.

She hit 10 fours on her way to a 121-ball hundred, helping India chase down its target of 233 runs in 43 overs. With the win, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side clinched the three-match series 2-1.

