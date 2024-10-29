MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Deepti Sharma reaches career-high 2nd spot in ICC ODI bowlers rankings

Deepti has been one of India’s best players through the opening two matches of her side’s ongoing white-ball series against New Zealand at home.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 15:02 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File image of India Women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma (ANI Photo)
File image of India Women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

File image of India Women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

India off-spinner Deepti Sharma has been rewarded for her excellent recent form as she moved up two places to reach career-high second spot in the latest ICC women’s ODI rankings for bowlers on Tuesday.

On the back of some strong performances in the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, Deepti has been one of India’s best players through the opening two matches of her side’s ongoing white-ball series against New Zealand at home.

Deepti has three wickets from two matches against the White Ferns at a miserly economy rate of 3.42.

It has seen Deepti gain two places to move to second on the table, and the senior India spinner has closed in on England tweaker and No.1 ranked ODI bowler Sophie Ecclestone.

There is also some movement outside the top 10, with the New Zealand trio of Lea Tahuhu (up three places to 12th), Amelie Kerr (up one spot to 13th) and Sophie Devine (up nine rungs to equal 30th) building on their recent success at the T20 World Cup.

READ | What went wrong for India at Women’s T20 World Cup?

Devine (up three rungs to eighth) and Kerr (up one spot to 11th) also gain some ground on the latest list for ODI batters, with compatriots Suzie Bates (up two spots to equal 15th) and Maddy Green (up seven places to 18th) making gains following some decent scores against India.

Right-hander Jemimah Rodrigues (up three rungs to equal 30th) is the big winner on the ODI batter rankings from an India perspective, while Deepti (up one place to third) and Devine (up two spots to seventh) both make some ground on the latest list for ODI all-rounders.

There is also some joy for a pair of Zimbabwe players, with Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano gaining 21 spots to move to 28th on the batter rankings and teammate Josephine Nkomo improving 13 places to move to 32nd on the list for ODI bowlers after some impressive efforts in their recent series against the USA.

Related stories

Related Topics

Deepti Sharma /

India women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: De Zorzi scores maiden hundred, Stubbs nearing three-figure mark; South Africa goes past 200
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand 77/4 (21) vs India; Priya picks second wicket, removes Plimmer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE score Day 4, Round 3: Tripura vs Mumbai ends in draw; Delhi beats Assam by 10 wickets; HP beats Andhra by an innings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deepti Sharma reaches career-high 2nd spot in ICC ODI bowlers rankings
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajat Patidar slams century in 68 balls, fifth-fastest in tournament history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Deepti Sharma reaches career-high 2nd spot in ICC ODI bowlers rankings
    PTI
  2. IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand 77/4 (21) vs India; Priya picks second wicket, removes Plimmer
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head record in ODIs: India Women vs New Zealand Women most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming info: When, where to watch India v New Zealand 3rd ODI; Match details, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W v NZ-W predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: De Zorzi scores maiden hundred, Stubbs nearing three-figure mark; South Africa goes past 200
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand 77/4 (21) vs India; Priya picks second wicket, removes Plimmer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE score Day 4, Round 3: Tripura vs Mumbai ends in draw; Delhi beats Assam by 10 wickets; HP beats Andhra by an innings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deepti Sharma reaches career-high 2nd spot in ICC ODI bowlers rankings
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajat Patidar slams century in 68 balls, fifth-fastest in tournament history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment