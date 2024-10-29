Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar struck a hundred in 68 balls during day four of his side’s Ranji Trophy round three match against Haryana in Indore.

Walking in at number three, Patidar’s effort helped the two-time champion to wipe off the 132-run deficit it conceded in the first innings. He had scored 15 runs off 24 balls in the first essay.

He was eventually removed by Aman Kumar on 159 off 102 deliveries. His essay included 13 fours and seven sixes.

This was Patidar’s 13th First-Class hundred, coming shortly after he lost his place in the Indian Test side. He was picked for the five-match series against England where he scored 63 runs in six innings.

Patidar moved to fifth place in the list of fastest hundreds in the Ranji Trophy. Rishabh Pant holds the record at 48 balls. Patidar bettered the previous Madhya Pradesh record held by Naman Ojha, who struck a century in 69 deliveries.