MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajat Patidar slams century in 68 balls, fifth-fastest in tournament history

Patidar’s 68-ball ton was the fastest by a Madhya Pradesh batter, bettering the previous record of 69 balls by Naman Ojha.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 14:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rajat Patidar in action during the Duleep Trophy.
FILE PHOTO: Rajat Patidar in action during the Duleep Trophy. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rajat Patidar in action during the Duleep Trophy. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar struck a hundred in 68 balls during day four of his side’s Ranji Trophy round three match against Haryana in Indore.

Walking in at number three, Patidar’s effort helped the two-time champion to wipe off the 132-run deficit it conceded in the first innings. He had scored 15 runs off 24 balls in the first essay.

He was eventually removed by Aman Kumar on 159 off 102 deliveries. His essay included 13 fours and seven sixes.

This was Patidar’s 13th First-Class hundred, coming shortly after he lost his place in the Indian Test side. He was picked for the five-match series against England where he scored 63 runs in six innings.

Patidar moved to fifth place in the list of fastest hundreds in the Ranji Trophy. Rishabh Pant holds the record at 48 balls. Patidar bettered the previous Madhya Pradesh record held by Naman Ojha, who struck a century in 69 deliveries.

Related Topics

Rajat Patidar /

Madhya Pradesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: NZ-W 46/3 (14) vs IND-W; Priya Mishra removes Devine
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajat Patidar slams century in 68 balls, fifth-fastest in tournament history
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI: Batting in focus for India ahead of series decider against New Zealand
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Made in Mumbai maidans, via tryst in Sri Lanka, Sumit Ghadigaonkar making late Ranji Trophy entry count
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Far from the madding crowd, Vaibhav Suryavanshi parries with the double-edged sword of fame
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Made in Mumbai maidans, via tryst in Sri Lanka, Sumit Ghadigaonkar making late Ranji Trophy entry count
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajat Patidar slams century in 68 balls, fifth-fastest in tournament history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE score Day 4, Round 3: Mumbai sets Tripura 272-run target; Delhi beats Assam by 10 wickets; HP beats Andhra by an innings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Far from the madding crowd, Vaibhav Suryavanshi parries with the double-edged sword of fame
    Santadeep Dey
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: After hat-trick against TN in Buchi Babu, Chhattisgarh’s Shubham follows it up with fifer
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: NZ-W 46/3 (14) vs IND-W; Priya Mishra removes Devine
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajat Patidar slams century in 68 balls, fifth-fastest in tournament history
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI: Batting in focus for India ahead of series decider against New Zealand
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Made in Mumbai maidans, via tryst in Sri Lanka, Sumit Ghadigaonkar making late Ranji Trophy entry count
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Far from the madding crowd, Vaibhav Suryavanshi parries with the double-edged sword of fame
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment