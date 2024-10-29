MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming: When, where to watch India v New Zealand 3rd ODI; Match details, squads

IND-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming: Here’s how you can watch the third ODI between India and New Zealand to be played in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 07:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will face New Zealand in the third ODI on Tuesday.
India will face New Zealand in the third ODI on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

India will face New Zealand in the third ODI on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

India and New Zealand head to the decider of the three-match WODI series on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sophie Devine-led side will look to continue its winning momentum after beating India by 72 runs to level the score following a 59-run defeat at the hands of Smriti Mandhana & Co. in the opening match.

Here’s how you can stream and watch the 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand on TV:

When is the third ODI between India and New Zealand played?
The third ODI between India and New Zealand women will be on October 29, Tuesday.
What time does the third ODI between India and New Zealand start?
The third ODI between India and New Zealand women will start at 1.30 PM IST.
Where is the third ODI between India and New Zealand held?
The third ODI between India and New Zealand women will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Where to watch the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI on TV?
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI series will be on Sports18 Network.
Where to watch the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI online?
The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI series will be on Jio Cinema.

SQUADS

India
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil
New Zealand
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Related Topics

India women /

New Zealand Women

