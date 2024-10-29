IND-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming: When, where to watch India v New Zealand 3rd ODI; Match details, squads

India and New Zealand head to the decider of the three-match WODI series on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sophie Devine-led side will look to continue its winning momentum after beating India by 72 runs to level the score following a 59-run defeat at the hands of Smriti Mandhana & Co. in the opening match.

Here’s how you can stream and watch the 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand on TV:

When is the third ODI between India and New Zealand played? The third ODI between India and New Zealand women will be on October 29, Tuesday. What time does the third ODI between India and New Zealand start? The third ODI between India and New Zealand women will start at 1.30 PM IST. Where is the third ODI between India and New Zealand held? The third ODI between India and New Zealand women will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Where to watch the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI on TV? The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI series will be on Sports18 Network. Where to watch the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI online? The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI series will be on Jio Cinema.

