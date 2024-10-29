MagazineBuy Print

Carlos Alcaraz: Money was a good motivation to play at Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia

Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz’s Italian rival, dismissed earlier claims that he joined the exhibition event for financial rewards, emphasising that he went to Riyadh for the sporting challenge.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 09:00 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz of Spain talks to the media during day one of the Paris Masters 2024 on Monday.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz of Spain talks to the media during day one of the Paris Masters 2024 on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz of Spain talks to the media during day one of the Paris Masters 2024 on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz said on Monday the record prize money on offer at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia earlier this month was a motivation for playing in the tournament as the world number two prepares for the Paris Masters.

Italian rival Jannik Sinner dismissed earlier claims that he joined the exhibition event for financial rewards, emphasising that he went to Riyadh for the sporting challenge.

However, Alcaraz acknowledged the financial aspect played a role as he earned 1.5 million USD over four days in mid-October.

“I love playing tennis. You know, most of the time I don’t think about the money. I just play for love or for fun. But you have to be realistic. You have to think that you want to earn money, you know, and that’s it,” Alcaraz told reporters on Monday.

READ | Local favourite Ugo Humbert wins tough 3-setter against Nakashima at Paris Masters

“...in Arabia is the most highest prize money ever in the history, so that was a good motivation, at least for me.”

The Spaniard has not experienced much success at the Paris Masters in recent years, with a quarterfinal appearance being his best result. Alcaraz captured the French Open and Wimbledon titles this year but said that the season has taken its toll.

“I haven’t played good tennis here in this tournament. Probably at the end of the year, I have been tired, or yeah, as I said last year, I had to understand that the season is still going after September,” he said.

“The calendar is super tight, super demanding, as well. So coming to the last tournament of the year, probably I have been tired the last year, didn’t play as well as I wanted, but coming to this year, I think I’m feeling different.”

The top seeds begin their campaigns on Tuesday while some matches started earlier on Monday.

Alcaraz will play Chilean Nicolas Jarry in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

The Paris indoor tournament runs until November 3. 

Carlos Alcaraz /

Paris Masters

