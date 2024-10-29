Haaland skips Ballon d’Or ceremony, travels to Sweden to watch friend clinch domestic league title

Erling Haaland skipped the Ballon d’Or gala in Paris on Monday to watch a friend clinch the Swedish league title with Malmö instead.
The Manchester City striker, who was nominated for the Ballon d’Or but was not considered among the favourites, was seen in the stands in Malmö as the defending Swedish champion beat IFK Göteborg 2-1 to secure the title with two rounds remaining.
He posted a picture on Instagram of himself wearing a Malmö jersey, which has the same light blue color as City’s shirt.
Haaland’s Norwegian friend Erik Botheim plays for Malmo as a forward.
Malmo, which is eight points clear of Hammarby in the league table, has won the Swedish title a record 24 times.
Because of the long winter, the Swedish league starts in the spring and ends in the fall unlike most of the European leagues.
