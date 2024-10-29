Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, to join Australia’s coaching staff for upcoming T20Is against Pakistan

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday.

In his 13-year career, Wade played 36s, 97 One-Day Internationals and 92 T20Is for Australia, with this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup being his last tournament.

The 36-year-old Tasmanian, a member of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup winning squad, will join Australia’s coaching staff for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan under Andre Borovec and be with the group for the ODI series which starts in Melbourne next week.

36 Test matches. 97 ODIs. 92 T20 Internationals.



Wade will continue playing domestic cricket for Tasmania and in the Big Bash League with the Hobart Hurricanes for at least the next two summers.

He has been coaching Tasmanian youth and second XI sides during the winter.

“I was fully aware my international days were most likely over at the end of the last T20 World Cup. My international retirement and coaching has been a constant conversation with George (Bailey) and Andrew (McDonald) over the past six months,” said Wade.

“Coaching has been on my radar over the last few years and thankfully, some great opportunities have come my way, for which I am very grateful and excited,” he added.