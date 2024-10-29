IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head record in ODIs: India Women vs New Zealand Women most runs, wickets

India and New Zealand head to the decider of the three-match WODI series on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sophie Devine-led side will look to continue its winning momentum after beating India by 72 runs to level the score following a 59-run defeat at the hands of Smriti Mandhana & Co. in the opening match.

In 56 WODI encounters, India has won 21 matches while New Zealand has secured 34, with one ending in a tie. The last series between the two sides saw New Zealand win 4-1 after the White Ferns won four on the trot and India only managing a consolatory win in the fifth.

IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head record: Matches played: 56 India: 21 New Zealand: 34 Tie: 1 Last result: New Zealand won by 72 runs (Narendra Modi Stadium; October 2024) Last five results: IND won - 2; NZ won - 3

Most runs in IND vs NZ WODIs

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s Mithali Raj (IND) 36 1261 46.70 109 9/1 Suzie Bates (NZ) 26 777 33.78 122 4/2 Haidee Tiffen (NZ) 21 680 40.00 79 7/0

Most wickets in IND vs NZ WODIs