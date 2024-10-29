MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head record in ODIs: India Women vs New Zealand Women most runs, wickets

IND-W vs NZ-W Head-to-Head: India and New Zealand have so far met 56 times in WODIs with India winning 21 and New Zealand 34.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 07:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand women players celebrate during the 2nd ODI against India the at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
New Zealand women players celebrate during the 2nd ODI against India the at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

New Zealand women players celebrate during the 2nd ODI against India the at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

India and New Zealand head to the decider of the three-match WODI series on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sophie Devine-led side will look to continue its winning momentum after beating India by 72 runs to level the score following a 59-run defeat at the hands of Smriti Mandhana & Co. in the opening match.

In 56 WODI encounters, India has won 21 matches while New Zealand has secured 34, with one ending in a tie. The last series between the two sides saw New Zealand win 4-1 after the White Ferns won four on the trot and India only managing a consolatory win in the fifth.

IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head record:
Matches played: 56
India: 21
New Zealand: 34
Tie: 1
Last result: New Zealand won by 72 runs (Narendra Modi Stadium; October 2024)
Last five results: IND won - 2; NZ won - 3

Most runs in IND vs NZ WODIs

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s
Mithali Raj (IND) 36 1261 46.70 109 9/1
Suzie Bates (NZ) 26 777 33.78 122 4/2
Haidee Tiffen (NZ) 21 680 40.00 79 7/0

Most wickets in IND vs NZ WODIs

Bowler Matches Wickets Average BBI Strike Rate
Jhulan Goswami (IND) 31 47 21.21 6/31 34.3
Neetu David (IND) 21 29 21.55 5/32 38.7
Deepti Shamra (IND) 15 23 25.65 4/52 31.6

