India and New Zealand head to the decider of the three-match WODI series on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Sophie Devine-led side will look to continue its winning momentum after beating India by 72 runs to level the score following a 59-run defeat at the hands of Smriti Mandhana & Co. in the opening match.
In 56 WODI encounters, India has won 21 matches while New Zealand has secured 34, with one ending in a tie. The last series between the two sides saw New Zealand win 4-1 after the White Ferns won four on the trot and India only managing a consolatory win in the fifth.
IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head record:
Most runs in IND vs NZ WODIs
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|50s/100s
|Mithali Raj (IND)
|36
|1261
|46.70
|109
|9/1
|Suzie Bates (NZ)
|26
|777
|33.78
|122
|4/2
|Haidee Tiffen (NZ)
|21
|680
|40.00
|79
|7/0
Most wickets in IND vs NZ WODIs
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|BBI
|Strike Rate
|Jhulan Goswami (IND)
|31
|47
|21.21
|6/31
|34.3
|Neetu David (IND)
|21
|29
|21.55
|5/32
|38.7
|Deepti Shamra (IND)
|15
|23
|25.65
|4/52
|31.6
Latest on Sportstar
- IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head record in ODIs: India Women vs New Zealand Women most runs, wickets
- IND-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming: When, where to watch India v New Zealand 3rd ODI; Match details, squads
- India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W v NZ-W predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- Ballon d’Or 2024 Gallery: Rodri wins Ballon d’Or, Bonmati win women’s award
- Ballon d’Or 2024: Carlo Ancelotti wins Best Men’s Coach award after victorious Champions League campaign
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE