Rodri wins Ballon d’Or 2024, becomes first Manchester City player to do so

Rodri won the best men’s player award at the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony held at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris on Monday, becoming the first Manchester City player to bag the prestigious award.

Rodri most recently won the Euro 2024 title with Spain and the Premier League 2023-24 title with Manchester City.

The Spaniard also won a treble (Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup) with the club in the 2022-23 season and was a vital cog in Pep Guardiola’s team.

He scored the match-winning goal against Inter Milan in the 2023 Champions League final, which saw City clinch its first-ever UCL title.

Rodri is set to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury.

“There is still time for recovery. The worst has passed. I am happy to be here again. It’s a pleasure to be nominated. Last year was my first year and I am really happy to be here again,” Rodri told reporters before entering the ceremony.

