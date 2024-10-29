MagazineBuy Print

Emma Hayes wins best women’s football coach at Ballon D’Or 2024 Awards

The current head coach of the United States Women’s National Team Emma Hayes was awarded the Best Women’s Coach at the Ballon d’Or 2024 Awards in Paris, France on Monday.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 02:44 IST

Team Sportstar
Emma Hayes, head coach of the United States women’s soccer team, smiles during an Olympics news conference in New York.
Emma Hayes, head coach of the United States women's soccer team, smiles during an Olympics news conference in New York. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Emma Hayes, head coach of the United States women’s soccer team, smiles during an Olympics news conference in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

