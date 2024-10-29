Former Chelsea and the current head coach of the United States Women’s National Team Emma Hayes was awarded the Best Women’s Coach at the Ballon d’Or 2024 Awards in Paris, France on Monday.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ballon d’Or 2024 LIVE updates: Ancelotti, Hayes wins men’s and women’s coach of the year; Emi Martinez wins Yashin Trophy; Yamal wins Kopa trophy
- Emma Hayes wins best women’s football coach at Ballon D’Or 2024 Awards
- Ballon d’Or 2024: Carlo Ancelotti wins Best Men’s Coach award after victorious Champions League campaign
- Ballon d’Or 2024 LIVE - Real-time gallery of awards ceremony; Emi Martinez wins Best Goalkeeper
- Ballon d’Or 2024: Lamine Yamal wins Kopa award for best young player, becomes youngest to win the award
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE