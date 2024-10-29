Ballon d’Or 2024 women: Barca femeni’’s Bonmati wins award for best female player

Aitana Bonmati won the Ballon d’Or women at awards ceremony that took place at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris, France on Monday. It was her second Ballon d’Or in a row.
More to follow.
