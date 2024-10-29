- October 29, 2024 18:05Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Preview
- October 29, 2024 17:54Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- October 29, 2024 17:54Greetings!
Hello and welcome to to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 12, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 27, 2024.
Bengal Warriorz will take on Puneri Paltan in the day’s first match while Bengaluru Bulls will be up against Dabang Delhi in the second match.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz faces Puneri Paltan at 8 PM; Pardeep Narwal in action later in Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi
- India Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W 60/1 (15) against NZ-W; Yastika, Smriti build back
- BAN vs SA, 2nd Test highlights: De Zorzi, Stubbs hundreds put South Africa in strong position
- BAN vs SA, 2nd Test: Maiden tons by De Zorzi, Stubbs help South Africa dominates Bangladesh on Day 1
- ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan looks to continue winning momentum against resurgent Hyderabad FC
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE