Live

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz faces Puneri Paltan at 8 PM; Pardeep Narwal in action later in Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi

PKL season 11: Catch the live updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures.

Updated : Oct 29, 2024 18:32 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 12 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on October 29, 2024.

The scores will read: Bengal - Puneri (1st match) | Bengaluru - Delhi (2nd match)

  • October 29, 2024 18:21
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • October 29, 2024 18:07
    Know the PKL rules

    PKL 10: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • October 29, 2024 18:05
    Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Preview

    Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 preview: End of an era, dawn of a new one

    The league has undergone a significant transformation ahead of this season. The game, now a whirlwind of speed and physicality, has demanded a youth movement, ushering out the legends who once defined it.

  • October 29, 2024 17:54
    Live-streaming info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • October 29, 2024 17:54
    Greetings!

    Hello and welcome to to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 12, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 27, 2024.

    Bengal Warriorz will take on Puneri Paltan in the day’s first match while Bengaluru Bulls will be up against Dabang Delhi in the second match.

