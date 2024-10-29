Ranji Trophy: Bihar’s Gani hits spirited ton but Karnataka clinches win and all six points

There was Sakibul Gani, there was daylight, and then there were the rest. That pretty much sums up the semblance of a fightback that Bihar managed to mount against Ranji Trophy ‘Group C’ rival Karnataka at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium here on Tuesday.

Not that Gani’s fifth First Class hundred denied the visitor an eight-wicket win and the much-needed six points, but it surely kept the spectators in the stands from catching up on some sleep.

It would seem Karnataka pacers had smelt blood, with the openers falling in the first two overs of the day after Mayank Agarwal and Co. declared overnight with a lead of 144.

When Gani joined Babul Kumar in the middle, the odd realist wouldn’t have batted an eye. But the ones who would have recognised Gani from his maiden First Class match against Mizoram in February 2022 would know better. The Bihar batter is the only Indian to have hit a triple hundred on First Class debut.

Bihar batsman S Gani scored 130 runs against Karnataka on the last day of the Ranji Trophy Cricket Match in Patna on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

The only time the world record holder seemed a bit vulnerable on the final day of the contest was in the 19th over when the 25-year-old went fishing outside the line of the off stump and almost ended up getting a feather. Otherwise, he hit the nail on the head every time – frustrating the bowlers with boundaries, quick singles and the occasional sweet nothings in their ears.

He took a special liking to V. Vyshak Vijaykumar, unleashing an elegant drive through cover when the pacer was re-introduced 12 minutes ahead of Lunch. Vyshak returned the favour, making him smell the leather whenever an opportunity presented.

ALSO READ: Defending champion Mumbai settles for three points after draw against Tripura

However, it was eventually Vidyadhar Patil who dismissed Gani with an LBW as the batter attempted a flick off the pads. Beside Gani, only Babul and Jitin Yadav from Bihar could get at least into the double digits with Shreyas Gopal’s loopy legspin, claiming four victims.

Chasing merely 69 for a win, Karnataka players would have already been on cloud nine before they came out to bat again. But Mayank’s wicket in the fifth over meant the side failed to win a bonus point, which gets credited for a 10-wicket win.