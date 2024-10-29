Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal vs Kerala ends in draw after Day 4 called off after sunset

The massive loss of play on the first two days due to the impact of Cyclone Dana ultimately affected the outcome of the Ranji Trophy Group C match between Bengal and Kerala as it ended in a dull draw at the Jadavpur University ground in Kolkata on Tuesday.

After Kerala, resuming from 267 for seven, declared at 356 for nine, Bengal logged 181 for three on the final day. Both teams secured one point apiece as the first innings could not be completed.

Kerala added 89 quick runs in 18 overs in the morning. Overnight batters Salman Nizar and Mohammed Azharuddeen, starting from 64 and 30 respectively, formed a 124-run partnership for the eighth wicket to show Kerala’s depth in batting and guided it to a position of strength.

Azharuddeen (84, 97b, 11x4s, 2x6s) shouldered the responsibility and plundered 54, including six fours and two sixes off Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammed Kaif, off 49 deliveries before falling to Kaif.

Ishan Porel removed Nidheesh M.D. to pick up his sixth wicket.

When Kerala declared its innings, Nizar (95 not out, 262b, 8x4s, 1x6) was five short of what would have been his maiden ton.

Chasing an improbable 357 in a little more than two sessions, Bengal openers, debutant Shuvam Dey (67, 113b, 7x4, 1x6) and Sudip Chatterjee (57, 102b, 9x4), batted sensibly to score half-centuries and put up 101 runs on an unresponsive track.

Jalaj Saxena trapped Chatterjee lbw in the middle session, while Aditya Sarvate claimed Dey and Avilin Ghosh in consecutive overs after Tea.

Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Gharami displayed some patience and gamesmanship to last more than 22 overs as the match dragged on until bad light halted play.

One witnessed ridiculous scenes as the match officials, apparently following the rulebooks, waited even after the sunset before calling off play in darkness.