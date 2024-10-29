Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE score, King’s Cup 2024-25: NAS 0-0 TWN; Match kicks off; Ronaldo starts

PREVIEW

Ahead of the Riyadh Derby in the Saudi Pro League on the weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will be in cup action against Al Taawoun in the Round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions 2024-25 at the Al-Awwal Park on Tuesday.

Ronaldo will be in search of a maiden King’s Cup title after narrowly missing out on the trophy last season, losing to arch-rival Al Hilal on penalties in the final.

The all-time top scorer is expected to be available for selection after missing Nassr’s 3-3 draw against Al Kholood in the league. Al Taawoun on the other hand is coming off a 2-0 loss against Al Hilal.

Al Nassr had a shaky start to its King’s Cup campaign, edging Al Hazm 2-1 in the previous round, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Nawaf Boushal. Al Taawoun reached the last 16 after beating Abha 3-2 in a thriller that went into extra time.