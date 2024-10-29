MagazineBuy Print

Live

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE score, King’s Cup 2024-25: NAS 0-0 TWN; Match kicks off; Ronaldo starts

NAS vs TWN LIVE score: Catch the updates from the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Round of 16 match being played at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : Oct 29, 2024 23:07 IST

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Round of 16 match being played at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

  • October 29, 2024 23:04
    3’ NAS 0-0 TWN

    Talisca gets the ball from the opposition and goes for a shot from just inside the box. He slips while shooting and the shot is saved out for a corner by Mailson.

  • October 29, 2024 23:03
    1’ NAS 0-0 TWN

    Al Taawoun goes on the attack immediately from kick-off and Pedro goes through on goal. The Al Nassr defence recovers well to wrestle the ball off him and clear the ball.

  • October 29, 2024 23:00
    NAS 0-0 TWN | KICK OFF!!

    Al Taawoun kicks off the match shooting from left to right.

  • October 29, 2024 22:56
    MATCH STARTS SOON!!

    The players are making their way into the Al Awwal Park. Cristiano Ronaldo lead Al Nassr while Ashraf El Mahdioui leads Al Taawoun.

  • October 29, 2024 22:43
    What happened the last time Al Nassr faced Al Taawoun?

    Al Nassr and Al Taawoun faced off against each other in the semifinal of the Saudi Super Cup in August. Goals from Ayman Yahya and Cristiano Ronaldo secured the victory for Al Nassr while Marcelo Brozovic was sent off in stoppage time.

    Al Nassr went on to lose 1-4 to Al Hilal in the final.

  • October 29, 2024 22:33
    AL TAAWOUN STARTING XI

    Mailson(gk), Castro, Almufarrrji, Al-Ahmed, Al Nasser, Fajr, El Mahdioui, Flavio, Al Saluli, Pedro, Barrow

  • October 29, 2024 22:23
    AL NASSR STARTING XI

    Bento(gk), Boushal, Simakan, Laporte, Salem, Alhassan, Brozovic, Talisca, Wesley, Angelo, Ronaldo

  • October 29, 2024 22:01
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • October 29, 2024 21:43
    PREVIEW

    Ahead of the Riyadh Derby in the Saudi Pro League on the weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will be in cup action against Al Taawoun in the Round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions 2024-25 at the Al-Awwal Park on Tuesday.

    Ronaldo will be in search of a maiden King’s Cup title after narrowly missing out on the trophy last season, losing to arch-rival Al Hilal on penalties in the final.

    The all-time top scorer is expected to be available for selection after missing Nassr’s 3-3 draw against Al Kholood in the league. Al Taawoun on the other hand is coming off a 2-0 loss against Al Hilal.

    Al Nassr had a shaky start to its King’s Cup campaign, edging Al Hazm 2-1 in the previous round, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Nawaf Boushal. Al Taawoun reached the last 16 after beating Abha 3-2 in a thriller that went into extra time.

  • October 29, 2024 21:42
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Al Nassr: Bento(gk), Al Ghanam, Ali Lajami, Laporte, Al Najdi, Alkhaibari, Brozovic, Marquinhos, Otavio, Mane, Ronaldo

    Al Taawoun: Mailson(gk), Al Nasser, Al-Ahmed, Girotto, Al Mufarrji, Al Shoeil, Flavio, El Mahdioui, Fajr, Pereira, Barrow

  • October 29, 2024 21:42
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Round of 16 match will kick off at 11:00 PM IST, on Tuesday, October 28 at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    The match will not be telecast on any channel in India. It can be followed live on the Sportstar app and website.

