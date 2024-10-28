MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Shadloui’s Haryana Steelers faces Naveen’s Dabang Delhi at 8, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates later

PKL season 11: Catch the live scores, updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures.

Updated : Oct 28, 2024 19:17 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 11 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on October 28, 2024.

The scores will read: Haryana - Delhi (1st match) | Telugu - Patna (2nd match)

  • October 28, 2024 19:13
    Haryana vs Delhi | Starting Lineups

    Haryana Steelers - Vinay, Jaideep, Rahul, Shivam, Shadloui, Sanjay, Naveen


    Dabang Delhi - Naveen, Vikrant, Yogesh, Ashish, Brijendra, Ashu, Nitin

  • October 28, 2024 19:08
    Top Players - Haryana vs Delhi

    Haryana Steelers

    With 14 raid points in 2 matches, Vinay leads the raiding department of Haryana Steelers. He picked up 10 points in his previous appearance.

    Haryana Steelers’ defence will be led by Rahul Sethpal who has pocketed 6 tackle points in 2 games of PKL 11.

    Mohammadreza Shadloui is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 6 points so far.

    Dabang Delhi

    Ashu Malik has been the top raider for Dabang Delhi K. C. in Season 11. He has notched up 29 raid points in 3 matches, including 3 do-or-die raid points.

    Nitin Panwar and Yogesh Bijender Dahiya are the best defenders in the side, claiming 6 tackle points in 3 matches. Meanwhile, Ashish is the best all-rounder in the team, with 8 points in 3 matches.

  • October 28, 2024 19:06
    Haryana vs Delhi - Standings

    Haryana Steelers are currently 10th in the PKL 2024 table, while Dabang Delhi are in 5th position. 

    Screenshot (38).png

  • October 28, 2024 19:05
    Haryana vs Delhi | Head-to-head record

    Played - 14 | Haryana - 8 | Delhi - 6 | Tie - 0

  • October 28, 2024 18:55
    Haryana vs Delhi | Squads

    HARYANA STEELERS - Vinay, Shivam Patare, Vishal Tate, Jayasoorya Ns, Ghanshyam Magar, Gnana Abishek S, Vikas Jadhav, Manikandan N, Hardeep, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Sanjay, Ashish Gill, Manikandan S., Sahil, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Naveen, Sanskar Mishra

    DABANG DELHI - Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manu, Mohit, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Mohammed Mijanur Rahman, Himanshu, Parveen, Rahul, Vinay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Sandeep, Mohammad Baba Ali, Gaurav Chhillar, Rahul, Rinku Narwal, Ashish, Nitin Panwar, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary

  • October 28, 2024 18:47
    Refresh your memory, check out what happened yesterday!

    Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Bharat shines as UP Yoddhas beats Gujarat Giants 35-29; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas ends in 30-30 tie

    PKL season 11: Catch the live scores updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures.

  • October 28, 2024 18:35
    All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 11th edition of PKL.

  • October 28, 2024 18:31
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • October 28, 2024 18:27
    Know the PKL rules

    PKL 10: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • October 28, 2024 18:15
    Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Preview

    Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 preview: End of an era, dawn of a new one

    The league has undergone a significant transformation ahead of this season. The game, now a whirlwind of speed and physicality, has demanded a youth movement, ushering out the legends who once defined it.

  • October 28, 2024 18:15
    Live-streaming info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • October 28, 2024 18:06
    Greetings!

    Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 11, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 27, 2024.

    Haryana Steelers will take on Dabang Delhi in the day’s first match while Telugu Titans will be up against Patna Pirates in the second match.

