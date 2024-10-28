Key Updates
- October 28, 2024 19:13Haryana vs Delhi | Starting Lineups
Haryana Steelers - Vinay, Jaideep, Rahul, Shivam, Shadloui, Sanjay, Naveen
Dabang Delhi - Naveen, Vikrant, Yogesh, Ashish, Brijendra, Ashu, Nitin
- October 28, 2024 19:08Top Players - Haryana vs Delhi
Haryana Steelers
With 14 raid points in 2 matches, Vinay leads the raiding department of Haryana Steelers. He picked up 10 points in his previous appearance.
Haryana Steelers’ defence will be led by Rahul Sethpal who has pocketed 6 tackle points in 2 games of PKL 11.
Mohammadreza Shadloui is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 6 points so far.
Dabang Delhi
Ashu Malik has been the top raider for Dabang Delhi K. C. in Season 11. He has notched up 29 raid points in 3 matches, including 3 do-or-die raid points.
Nitin Panwar and Yogesh Bijender Dahiya are the best defenders in the side, claiming 6 tackle points in 3 matches. Meanwhile, Ashish is the best all-rounder in the team, with 8 points in 3 matches.
- October 28, 2024 19:06Haryana vs Delhi - Standings
Haryana Steelers are currently 10th in the PKL 2024 table, while Dabang Delhi are in 5th position.
- October 28, 2024 19:05Haryana vs Delhi | Head-to-head record
Played - 14 | Haryana - 8 | Delhi - 6 | Tie - 0
- October 28, 2024 18:55Haryana vs Delhi | Squads
HARYANA STEELERS - Vinay, Shivam Patare, Vishal Tate, Jayasoorya Ns, Ghanshyam Magar, Gnana Abishek S, Vikas Jadhav, Manikandan N, Hardeep, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Sanjay, Ashish Gill, Manikandan S., Sahil, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Naveen, Sanskar Mishra
DABANG DELHI - Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manu, Mohit, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Mohammed Mijanur Rahman, Himanshu, Parveen, Rahul, Vinay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Sandeep, Mohammad Baba Ali, Gaurav Chhillar, Rahul, Rinku Narwal, Ashish, Nitin Panwar, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary
- October 28, 2024 18:47Refresh your memory, check out what happened yesterday!
- October 28, 2024 18:15Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Preview
- October 28, 2024 18:15Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- October 28, 2024 18:06Greetings!
Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 11, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 27, 2024.
Haryana Steelers will take on Dabang Delhi in the day’s first match while Telugu Titans will be up against Patna Pirates in the second match.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Shadloui’s Haryana Steelers faces Naveen’s Dabang Delhi at 8, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates later
- BAN vs SA, 2nd Test: After defeat in series opener, Taijul vows Bangladesh to win second South Africa Test
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mayank century assures Karnataka of at least three points, pins Bihar to the wall on Day 3
- Who can be the next Manchester United manager?
- Erik ten Hag sacked: Man United manager shown the door after West Ham loss in Premier League
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE