October 28, 2024 19:08

Top Players - Haryana vs Delhi

Haryana Steelers

With 14 raid points in 2 matches, Vinay leads the raiding department of Haryana Steelers. He picked up 10 points in his previous appearance.

Haryana Steelers’ defence will be led by Rahul Sethpal who has pocketed 6 tackle points in 2 games of PKL 11.

Mohammadreza Shadloui is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 6 points so far.

Dabang Delhi

Ashu Malik has been the top raider for Dabang Delhi K. C. in Season 11. He has notched up 29 raid points in 3 matches, including 3 do-or-die raid points.

Nitin Panwar and Yogesh Bijender Dahiya are the best defenders in the side, claiming 6 tackle points in 3 matches. Meanwhile, Ashish is the best all-rounder in the team, with 8 points in 3 matches.