Have you subscribed yet?

Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Fazel’s Warriorz takes on Surender’s Yoddhas at 8 PM; Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers next

PKL season 11: Catch the live scores updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 fixtures at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Updated : Oct 24, 2024 19:27 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 8 taking place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on October 24, 2024.

The Scores will read: Bengal - UP

Haryana - Jaipur

  • October 24, 2024 19:26
    Gachibowli is set for the clashes!

    Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad is all set for two titanic clashes. Fazel’s Bengal Warriorz to take on Surender’s UP Yoddhas, while Shadloui’s Haryana Steelers will fight against Arjun’s Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match. 

  • October 24, 2024 19:15
    Captains are ready!
  • October 24, 2024 19:09
    Warriorz vs Yoddhas | Starting Seven

    Bengal Warriorz: Fazel, Nitesh, Sushil, Maninder, Mayur, Nitin, Praveen

    UP Yoddhas: Bharat, Mahender, Bhavani, Sumit, Surender, Ashu, Sahul

  • October 24, 2024 18:50
    Points Table ahead of Day 8
  • October 24, 2024 18:48
    UP Yoddhas Top Players

    Surender Gill has been the top raider for UP Yoddhas in Season 11. He has picked up 19 raid points in 2 matches, including 2 do-or-die raid points.

    Sumit Sangwan is the top defender from the side having claimed 11 tackle points in 2 matches, while Bharat Hooda is the top all-rounder in the Yoddhas squad with 14 points in 2 outings.

  • October 24, 2024 18:47
    Bengal Warriorz Top Players

    Nitin Kumar has been the prime raider for Bengal Warriorz this season after racking up 13 raid points in 1 match. He scored 13 points in his last match.

    The Warriorz defence will be led by Fazel Atrachali who has pocketed 5 tackle points in 1 game in PKL 11.

  • October 24, 2024 18:39
    Warriorz vs Yoddhas
  • October 24, 2024 18:37
    Who are the captains, coaches and owners of all the teams?

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 11th edition of PKL.

  • October 24, 2024 18:35
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • October 24, 2024 18:33
    All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL 10: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • October 24, 2024 18:30
    Head-to-head record

    Total - 14 | Bengal - 5 | UP Yoddhas - 4 | Tie - 5

  • October 24, 2024 18:22
    Pro Kabaddi League Preview

    Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 preview: End of an era, dawn of a new one

    The league has undergone a significant transformation ahead of this season. The game, now a whirlwind of speed and physicality, has demanded a youth movement, ushering out the legends who once defined it.

  • October 24, 2024 18:11
    Preview | Bengal Warriorz vs UP Yoddhas

    Match 13 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 will see Bengal Warriorz go up against UP Yoddhas on October 24. The match will be held at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad from 08:00 PM IST.


    Warriorz head into this fixture after a defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers on October 20. They lost the match 34-39 and it was their first loss in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

    Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas won against Bengaluru Bulls in their last match by a 57-36 scoreline on October 22.

  • October 24, 2024 18:05
    Live-streaming info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • October 24, 2024 18:04
    Greetings!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 8 taking place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on October 24, 2024.

    Bengal Warriorz will take on UP Yoddhas in the opener while Haryana Steelers will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match. 

