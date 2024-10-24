Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Fazel’s Warriorz takes on Surender’s Yoddhas at 8 PM; Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers next

Key Updates
- October 24, 2024 19:26Gachibowli is set for the clashes!
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad is all set for two titanic clashes. Fazel’s Bengal Warriorz to take on Surender’s UP Yoddhas, while Shadloui’s Haryana Steelers will fight against Arjun’s Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match.
- October 24, 2024 19:15Captains are ready!
- October 24, 2024 19:09Warriorz vs Yoddhas | Starting Seven
Bengal Warriorz: Fazel, Nitesh, Sushil, Maninder, Mayur, Nitin, Praveen
UP Yoddhas: Bharat, Mahender, Bhavani, Sumit, Surender, Ashu, Sahul
- October 24, 2024 18:50Points Table ahead of Day 8
- October 24, 2024 18:48UP Yoddhas Top Players
Surender Gill has been the top raider for UP Yoddhas in Season 11. He has picked up 19 raid points in 2 matches, including 2 do-or-die raid points.
Sumit Sangwan is the top defender from the side having claimed 11 tackle points in 2 matches, while Bharat Hooda is the top all-rounder in the Yoddhas squad with 14 points in 2 outings.
- October 24, 2024 18:47Bengal Warriorz Top Players
Nitin Kumar has been the prime raider for Bengal Warriorz this season after racking up 13 raid points in 1 match. He scored 13 points in his last match.
The Warriorz defence will be led by Fazel Atrachali who has pocketed 5 tackle points in 1 game in PKL 11.
- October 24, 2024 18:39Warriorz vs Yoddhas
- October 24, 2024 18:37Who are the captains, coaches and owners of all the teams?
- October 24, 2024 18:33All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 11
- October 24, 2024 18:30Head-to-head record
Total - 14 | Bengal - 5 | UP Yoddhas - 4 | Tie - 5
- October 24, 2024 18:22Pro Kabaddi League Preview
- October 24, 2024 18:11Preview | Bengal Warriorz vs UP Yoddhas
Match 13 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 will see Bengal Warriorz go up against UP Yoddhas on October 24. The match will be held at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad from 08:00 PM IST.
Warriorz head into this fixture after a defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers on October 20. They lost the match 34-39 and it was their first loss in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.
Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas won against Bengaluru Bulls in their last match by a 57-36 scoreline on October 22.
- October 24, 2024 18:05Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- October 24, 2024 18:04Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 8 taking place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on October 24, 2024.
Bengal Warriorz will take on UP Yoddhas in the opener while Haryana Steelers will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match.
