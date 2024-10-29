New Zealand’s chances of direct qualification in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup took a big hit after it was handed a six-wicket loss by India in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
New Zealand also lost the three-match series 2-1. The recently crowned T20 World Cup champion, White Ferns sits on the sixth spot of the ICC Women’s Championship points table with 20 points in 21 matches.
India, by virtue of being the host next year, has already qualified for the 50-over showpiece.
Australia, England and South Africa have already qualified for the 2025 ODI World Cup.
ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025 Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Australia (Q)
|18
|13
|3
|28
|+2.002
|2
|England (Q)
|21
|13
|6
|28
|+1.506
|3
|India (Q)
|15
|12
|2
|25
|0.853
|4
|South Africa (Q)
|21
|11
|9
|23
|+0.350
|5
|Sri Lanka
|24
|9
|11
|22
|-0.107
|6
|New Zealand
|21
|9
|10
|20
|0.311
|7
|Pakistan
|24
|8
|15
|17
|-0.613
|8
|West Indies
|18
|6
|10
|14
|-1.121
|9
|Bangladesh
|18
|4
|9
|13
|-1.178
|10
|Ireland
|18
|3
|13
|8
|-2.001
(Updated after India Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODI)
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz 31-31 Puneri Paltan, Fazel creates history; Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi next
- IND-W vs NZ-W Highlights, 3rd ODI: Smriti hits hundred, Harmanpreet scores fifty as India beats New Zealand by 6 wickets
- Son Heung-Min wins Asia’s International Player of the Year; Ellie Carpenter bags women’s honours
- ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025 Points Table Updated: New Zealand stays in sixth after six-wicket loss vs India
- Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE score, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: BKS 0-2 EBFC; Sauvik scores screamer to double lead
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE