ICC Women's Championship 2022-2025 Points Table Updated: New Zealand stays in sixth after six-wicket loss vs India

Latest ICC Women’s Championship points table: Here’s how the teams rank in the leaderboard after India vs New Zealand ODI series. 

Published : Oct 29, 2024 20:52 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
India Women players celebrate a wicket during the third ODI between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium.
India Women players celebrate a wicket during the third ODI between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

India Women players celebrate a wicket during the third ODI between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

New Zealand’s chances of direct qualification in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup took a big hit after it was handed a six-wicket loss by India in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

New Zealand also lost the three-match series 2-1. The recently crowned T20 World Cup champion, White Ferns sits on the sixth spot of the ICC Women’s Championship points table with 20 points in 21 matches.

India, by virtue of being the host next year, has already qualified for the 50-over showpiece.

Australia, England and South Africa have already qualified for the 2025 ODI World Cup.

ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025 Points Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR
1 Australia (Q) 18 13 3 28 +2.002
2 England (Q) 21 13 6 28 +1.506
3 India (Q) 15 12 2 25 0.853
4 South Africa (Q) 21 11 9 23 +0.350
5 Sri Lanka 24 9 11 22 -0.107
6 New Zealand 21 9 10 20 0.311
7 Pakistan 24 8 15 17 -0.613
8 West Indies 18 6 10 14 -1.121
9 Bangladesh 18 4 9 13 -1.178
10 Ireland 18 3 13 8 -2.001

(Updated after India Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODI)

