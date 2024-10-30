Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch HFC v MBSG; Preview; Predicted lineups

Hyderabad FC hosts Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

PREVIEW

Fresh from its emphatic win over Mohammedan Sporting in the previous game, which snapped a seven-game-long winless streak, former champion Hyderabad FC takes on defending Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

HFC head coach Thgangboi Singto should be looking for the same kind of form tomorrow to keep the winning momentum going.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan had won four times, lost only once and drawn twice against HFC in the last seven games and would be keen to keep the slate clean.

However, it could be a different proposition tomorrow when a rejuvenated HFC should look to pick full points in front of the home crowd.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Hyderabad FC: Longte (GK), Parag Shrivas, Stefan Sapic, Alex Saji, Muhammed Rafi, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Andrei Alba, Ramhlunchhunga, Cy Goddard, Abdul Rabeeh, Allan Miranda

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhasish Bose, Alberto Rodriguez, Tom Aldred, Asish Rai, Liston Colaco, Anirudh Thapa, Apuia, Manvir Singh, Greg Stewart, Jamie Maclaren