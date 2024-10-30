MagazineBuy Print

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch HFC v MBSG; Preview; Predicted lineups

HFC vs MBSG: Here’s all you need to know about the LIVE telecast and streaming of the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 07:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jamie Maclaren of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrating with teammate Anirudh Thapa.
Jamie Maclaren of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrating with teammate Anirudh Thapa. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Jamie Maclaren of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrating with teammate Anirudh Thapa. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

Hyderabad FC hosts Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

PREVIEW

Fresh from its emphatic win over Mohammedan Sporting in the previous game, which snapped a seven-game-long winless streak, former champion Hyderabad FC takes on defending Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

HFC head coach Thgangboi Singto should be looking for the same kind of form tomorrow to keep the winning momentum going.

READ MORE | HFC vs MBSG full preview

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan had won four times, lost only once and drawn twice against HFC in the last seven games and would be keen to keep the slate clean.

However, it could be a different proposition tomorrow when a rejuvenated HFC should look to pick full points in front of the home crowd.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Hyderabad FC: Longte (GK), Parag Shrivas, Stefan Sapic, Alex Saji, Muhammed Rafi, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Andrei Alba, Ramhlunchhunga, Cy Goddard, Abdul Rabeeh, Allan Miranda

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhasish Bose, Alberto Rodriguez, Tom Aldred, Asish Rai, Liston Colaco, Anirudh Thapa, Apuia, Manvir Singh, Greg Stewart, Jamie Maclaren

When and where is Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan ISL match kicking off?
The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take place at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad and kickoff at 7:30 pm IST on October 30, Wednesday.
Where to watch Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan ISL match?
The LIVE telecast of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be available on the Sports18 network.
The LIVE stream of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be available on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates from the match.

