Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

East Bengal takes on Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings in its second group stage fixture of the 2024-25 AFC Challenge League at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu, Bhutan on Tuesday.
PREVIEW
The Red and Gold Brigade opened its campaign with a 2-2 draw against host side Paro FC, which saw Madih Talal and Dimitrios Diamantakos score the goals for the Indian side.
On the other hand, Bashundhara Kings is coming off a 0-1 loss to current table-toppers Nejmeh SC from Lebanon.
Oscar Bruzon, the East Bengal head coach, will be facing familiar faces in the Kings - a side which was led to five Bangladesh Premier League titles by the Spaniard during his time in the country.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Bashundhara Kings: Anisur (GK), Ejeh, Jumaev, Topu (c), Sohel, Saad, Jony, Didier, Fernandes, Fahim, Rakib
East Bengal: Gill (GK), Lakra, Anwar, Hijazi, Yuste, Jeakson, Talal, Nadhakumar, Saul (c), Mahesh Naorem, Diamantakos
When and where is the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between Bashundhara Kings and East Bengal kicking off?
Where can you watch the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between Bashundhara Kings and East Bengal?
Latest on Sportstar
- Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, to join Australia’s coaching staff for upcoming T20Is against Pakistan
- IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head record in ODIs: India Women vs New Zealand Women most runs, wickets
- IND-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming: When, where to watch India v New Zealand 3rd ODI; Match details, squads
- India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W v NZ-W predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- Ballon d’Or 2024 Gallery: Rodri wins Ballon d’Or, Bonmati win women’s award
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE