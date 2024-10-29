MagazineBuy Print

Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

BDK vs EBFC: Here is all you need to know about the telecast and live streaming info of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group stage match between Bashundhara Kings and East Bengal from the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Oscar Bruzon, the East Bengal head coach, will be facing familiar faces in the Kings - a side which was led to five Bangladesh Premier League titles by the Spaniard during his time in the country.
infoIcon

East Bengal takes on Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings in its second group stage fixture of the 2024-25 AFC Challenge League at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu, Bhutan on Tuesday.

PREVIEW

The Red and Gold Brigade opened its campaign with a 2-2 draw against host side Paro FC, which saw Madih Talal and Dimitrios Diamantakos score the goals for the Indian side.

On the other hand, Bashundhara Kings is coming off a 0-1 loss to current table-toppers Nejmeh SC from Lebanon.

Oscar Bruzon, the East Bengal head coach, will be facing familiar faces in the Kings - a side which was led to five Bangladesh Premier League titles by the Spaniard during his time in the country.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Bashundhara Kings: Anisur (GK), Ejeh, Jumaev, Topu (c), Sohel, Saad, Jony, Didier, Fernandes, Fahim, Rakib

East Bengal: Gill (GK), Lakra, Anwar, Hijazi, Yuste, Jeakson, Talal, Nadhakumar, Saul (c), Mahesh Naorem, Diamantakos

When and where is the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between Bashundhara Kings and East Bengal kicking off?
The AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between Bashundhara Kings and East Bengal will kick off at 8:30 PM IST, Tuesday, October 29 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.
Where can you watch the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between Bashundhara Kings and East Bengal?
The AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between Bashundhara Kings and East Bengal will be live-streamed on the Tsports YouTube channel.
There is no official broadcaster of the match in India. However, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the updates.

