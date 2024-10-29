Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

East Bengal takes on Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings in its second group stage fixture of the 2024-25 AFC Challenge League at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu, Bhutan on Tuesday.

PREVIEW

The Red and Gold Brigade opened its campaign with a 2-2 draw against host side Paro FC, which saw Madih Talal and Dimitrios Diamantakos score the goals for the Indian side.

On the other hand, Bashundhara Kings is coming off a 0-1 loss to current table-toppers Nejmeh SC from Lebanon.

Oscar Bruzon, the East Bengal head coach, will be facing familiar faces in the Kings - a side which was led to five Bangladesh Premier League titles by the Spaniard during his time in the country.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Bashundhara Kings: Anisur (GK), Ejeh, Jumaev, Topu (c), Sohel, Saad, Jony, Didier, Fernandes, Fahim, Rakib

East Bengal: Gill (GK), Lakra, Anwar, Hijazi, Yuste, Jeakson, Talal, Nadhakumar, Saul (c), Mahesh Naorem, Diamantakos