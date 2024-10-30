Ronaldo misses penalty as Al Nassr loses 1-0 to Al Taawoun in King’s Cup Round of 16

Cristiano Ronaldo had a game to forget as he missed from the spot in Al Nassr’s 1-0 loss to Al Taawoun in the King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Round of 16 match at Al Awwal Park on Tuesday.

Waleed Al-Ahmed scored the winner for the visitor and ensured that Al Nassr could not replicate its run from the last edition, where it reached the final, eventually losing to Al Hilal on penalties.

Al Nassr had the chance to take the lead in the third minute after Anderson Talisca took a shot from just inside the box, forcing the opposition keeper Mailson to make a good save.

Ronaldo’s only real attempt of the game came through a freekick in the added minutes of the second half. He went for the goalkeeper’s side and forced another good save from Mailson.

AS IT HAPPENED | AL NASSR VS AL TAAWOUN HIGHLIGHTS, KING’S CUP 2024-25 ROUND OF 16

Six minutes into the second half, Talisca again had the opportunity to take the lead after trying to reach a lobbed pass from Ronaldo. Once again it was Mailson who came to the rescue, punching the ball away from the Brazilian.

Al Taawoun shocked the spectators and took the lead in the 71st minute after Waleed ran onto a corner from Faycal Fajr and found the back of the net with a thumping header.

Waaled almost turned from hero to villain after he brought down Mohammed Maran inside the penalty box in the fourth minute of added time.

With the game on the line, Ronaldo naturally stepped up to take the penalty but ended up firing the ball over the bar, much to the despair of the home fans.