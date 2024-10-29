ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan looks to continue winning momentum against resurgent Hyderabad FC

Fresh from its emphatic win over Mohammedan Sporting in the previous game, which snapped a seven-game-long winless streak, former champion Hyderabad FC takes on defending Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 fixture at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Tuesday.

HFC head coach Thgangboi Singto should be looking for the same kind of form tomorrow to keep the winning momentum going.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan had won four times, lost only once and drawn twice against HFC in the last seven games and would be keen to keep the slate clean.

However, it could be a different proposition tomorrow when a rejuvenated HFC should look to pick full points in front of the home crowd.

Thangboi Singto praised his players for following his strategies to perfection in the previous game and appreciated individuals for understanding their roles well and hopes that the trend continues in the coming games.

“During the game against Mohammedan SC, I told the team that what we did in the first 20-25 minutes against Jamshedpur FC is what we should take forward. They did that very well. Individual roles have been understood, from the forward line to the midfield. One part is understanding, and the other is implementing it, and they did the latter very well,” Singto said.

Hyderabad FC players Isaac Vanmalsawma, left, and Parag Shrivas celebrate after scoring a goal during Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match between Hyderabad FC and Mohammedan SC. | Photo Credit: PTI

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan head coach Jose Molina wanted his team to defend collectively, and the intent for that must come from up top.

“We will improve our defence when we will improve our attack. And it’s not only about defending players and attacking players but for me, it’s the whole team working together. 11 players defending and attacking together, and that is what we have been watching the last (few) matches,” Molina said.