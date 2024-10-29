Baroda, Vidarbha, Haryana and Chandigarh sat at the top of the four groups in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season after three rounds.
Heavyweight Saurashtra is languishing in the last place in Group D after losing its third-round contest against Raiways. Defending champion Mumbai is placed fourth in Group A with nine points.
Here is how the points table looks after the end of the third round on Tuesday:
GROUP A
| Teams
| Matches
| Won
| Lost
| Drawn
| Points
| Baroda
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 19
| Jammu & Kashmir
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 2
| 11
| Tripura
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 1
| 9
| Mumbai
| 3
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 9
| Maharashtra
| 3
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 8
| Services
| 3
| 1
| 2
| 0
| 7
| Odisha
| 3
| 0
| 1
| 1
| 4
| Meghalaya
| 3
| 0
| 3
| 0
| 0
GROUP B
| Teams
| Matches
| Won
| Lost
| Drawn
| Points
| Vidarbha
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 18
| Gujarat
| 3
| 2
| 0
| 1
| 15
| Himachal Pradesh
| 3
| 2
| 1
| 0
| 14
| Rajasthan
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 2
| 10
| Hyderabad
| 3
| 1
| 2
| 0
| 7
| Uttarakhand
| 3
| 1
| 2
| 0
| 6
| Puducherry
| 3
| 0
| 2
| 1
| 1
| Andhra
| 3
| 0
| 3
| 0
| 0
GROUP C
| Teams
| Matches
| Won
| Lost
| Drawn
| Points
| Haryana
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 2
| 13
| Kerala
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 2
| 8
| Karnataka
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 2
| 8
| Bengal
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 2
| 5
| Uttar Pradesh
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 3
| 5
| Punjab
| 3
| 0
| 1
| 2
| 4
| Madhya Pradesh
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 3
| 3
| Bihar
| 3
| 0
| 2
| 1
| 1
GROUP D
| Teams
| Matches
| Won
| Lost
| Drawn
| Points
| Chandigarh
| 3
| 2
| 1
| 0
| 13
| Railways
| 3
| 2
| 0
| 1
| 13
| Delhi
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 2
| 11
| Tamil Nadu
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 2
| 10
| Jharkhand
| 3
| 0
| 1
| 2
| 6
| Chhattisgarh
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 3
| 5
| Saurashtra
| 3
| 0
| 2
| 1
| 1
| Assam
| 3
| 0
| 2
| 1
| 1
