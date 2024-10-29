Baroda, Vidarbha, Haryana and Chandigarh sat at the top of the four groups in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season after three rounds.

Heavyweight Saurashtra is languishing in the last place in Group D after losing its third-round contest against Raiways. Defending champion Mumbai is placed fourth in Group A with nine points.

Here is how the points table looks after the end of the third round on Tuesday:

GROUP A

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points Baroda 3 3 0 0 19 Jammu & Kashmir 3 1 0 2 11 Tripura 3 1 0 1 9 Mumbai 3 1 1 1 9 Maharashtra 3 1 1 1 8 Services 3 1 2 0 7 Odisha 3 0 1 1 4 Meghalaya 3 0 3 0 0

GROUP B

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points Vidarbha 3 3 0 0 18 Gujarat 3 2 0 1 15 Himachal Pradesh 3 2 1 0 14 Rajasthan 3 1 0 2 10 Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 7 Uttarakhand 3 1 2 0 6 Puducherry 3 0 2 1 1 Andhra 3 0 3 0 0

GROUP C

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points Haryana 3 1 0 2 13 Kerala 3 1 0 2 8 Karnataka 3 1 0 2 8 Bengal 3 0 0 2 5 Uttar Pradesh 3 0 0 3 5 Punjab 3 0 1 2 4 Madhya Pradesh 3 0 0 3 3 Bihar 3 0 2 1 1

GROUP D

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points Chandigarh 3 2 1 0 13 Railways 3 2 0 1 13 Delhi 3 1 0 2 11 Tamil Nadu 3 1 0 2 10 Jharkhand 3 0 1 2 6 Chhattisgarh 3 0 0 3 5 Saurashtra 3 0 2 1 1 Assam 3 0 2 1 1