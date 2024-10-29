MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Points Table after round three: Karnataka picks first win in Group C, Mumbai moves up to fourth in Group A

Here are the latest standings from Ranji Trophy, updated after the third round of fixtures which ended on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 17:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal celebrates his century against Bihar.
Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal celebrates his century against Bihar. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal celebrates his century against Bihar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Baroda, Vidarbha, Haryana and Chandigarh sat at the top of the four groups in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season after three rounds.

Heavyweight Saurashtra is languishing in the last place in Group D after losing its third-round contest against Raiways. Defending champion Mumbai is placed fourth in Group A with nine points.

Here is how the points table looks after the end of the third round on Tuesday:

GROUP A

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points
Baroda 3 3 0 0 19
Jammu & Kashmir 3 1 0 2 11
Tripura 3 1 0 1 9
Mumbai 3 1 1 1 9
Maharashtra 3 1 1 1 8
Services 3 1 2 0 7
Odisha 3 0 1 1 4
Meghalaya 3 0 3 0 0

GROUP B

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points
Vidarbha 3 3 0 0 18
Gujarat 3 2 0 1 15
Himachal Pradesh 3 2 1 0 14
Rajasthan 3 1 0 2 10
Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 7
Uttarakhand 3 1 2 0 6
Puducherry 3 0 2 1 1
Andhra 3 0 3 0 0

GROUP C

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points
Haryana 3 1 0 2 13
Kerala 3 1 0 2 8
Karnataka 3 1 0 2 8
Bengal 3 0 0 2 5
Uttar Pradesh 3 0 0 3 5
Punjab 3 0 1 2 4
Madhya Pradesh 3 0 0 3 3
Bihar 3 0 2 1 1

GROUP D

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points
Chandigarh 3 2 1 0 13
Railways 3 2 0 1 13
Delhi 3 1 0 2 11
Tamil Nadu 3 1 0 2 10
Jharkhand 3 0 1 2 6
Chhattisgarh 3 0 0 3 5
Saurashtra 3 0 2 1 1
Assam 3 0 2 1 1

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz faces Puneri Paltan at 8 PM; Pardeep’s Bengaluru Bulls vs Ashu’s Dabang Delhi later
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W 14/0 (3) after NZ-W post 232; Shafali, Smriti at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Points Table after round three: Karnataka picks first win in Group C, Mumbai moves up to fourth in Group A
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is Ruben Amorim, Manchester United’s top target? Achievements, playing style analysed
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajat Patidar slams century in 68 balls, fifth-fastest in tournament history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Points Table after round three: Karnataka picks first win in Group C, Mumbai moves up to fourth in Group A
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Assam’s collapse helps Delhi to a 10-wicket victory on final day
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vijay Shankar slams unbeaten ton to help Tamil Nadu salvage draw against Chhattisgarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Defending champion Mumbai settles for three points after draw against Tripura
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Made in Mumbai maidans, via tryst in Sri Lanka, Sumit Ghadigaonkar making late Ranji Trophy entry count
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz faces Puneri Paltan at 8 PM; Pardeep’s Bengaluru Bulls vs Ashu’s Dabang Delhi later
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W 14/0 (3) after NZ-W post 232; Shafali, Smriti at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Points Table after round three: Karnataka picks first win in Group C, Mumbai moves up to fourth in Group A
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is Ruben Amorim, Manchester United’s top target? Achievements, playing style analysed
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajat Patidar slams century in 68 balls, fifth-fastest in tournament history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment