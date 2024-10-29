MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Liverpool manager Slot gives injury update on Jota, Chiesa before League Cup clash

Jota, who has four goals in 10 games across all competitions this season, has not played since suffering a chest injury in the win over Chelsea on October 20.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 18:35 IST , Liverpool - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Slot’s side trails Manchester City by a point in the Premier League standings after its 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.
Slot’s side trails Manchester City by a point in the Premier League standings after its 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Slot’s side trails Manchester City by a point in the Premier League standings after its 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota until after the international break, manager Arne Slot revealed on Tuesday, a blow ahead of their fourth-round League Cup match at Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday and amid a gruelling stretch of games.

Jota, who has four goals in 10 games across all competitions this season, has not played since suffering a chest injury in the win over Chelsea on October 20. When asked whether he would return before the November international break, Slot said “no”.

Slot also hinted that Federico Chiesa could be facing a long-term layoff. The Italian was the club’s only major close-season signing but has struggled since joining from Juventus.

He has made just three appearances and has not played in more than a month after struggling with fitness.

“It’s always difficult to say because he goes a bit up and down so sometimes he’s there with us and trains a few days and then goes out for an injury again,” Slot said.

“I don’t want to put days or weeks on it because I think we just have to make sure he gets in the best possible shape and don’t put any pressure on him.”

Defender Conor Bradley could feature on Wednesday, Slot said, after a return to full training, a bit of good news for a squad already without both goalkeeper Alisson (hamstring) and Harvey Elliott (foot) until after the international break.

Slot’s side trails Manchester City by a point in the Premier League standings after its 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

The Brighton match comes amid a challenging stretch of seven games in three weeks for Liverpool. While Slot had the luxury to rotate players in their 5-1 League Cup thrashing of West Ham United last month, numbers have dwindled since then.

“I don’t think it’s possible to do the same as we did against West Ham for the simple reason that we’ve got some injuries so we don’t have enough players to change them all, if I wanted that,” the Dutchman said.

“I think if you look at our schedule and the amount of times we have less days to recover apart from our opponent, it might be a moment for us to see some other players but I first have to see how fit everybody is.”

Brighton is sixth in the league table and beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 in the League Cup last month.

Related Topics

Federico Chiesa /

Diogo Jota /

Liverpool

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rana is totally ready to play Test cricket, says Delhi coach Sarandeep
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. Liverpool manager Slot gives injury update on Jota, Chiesa before League Cup clash
    Reuters
  3. India Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W 86/1 (20) against NZ-W; Yastika, Smriti share 50-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tanay picks seven-fer as Hyderabad beats Pondicherry by innings and 50 runs
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Liverpool manager Slot gives injury update on Jota, Chiesa before League Cup clash
    Reuters
  2. Rodri’s career timeline: A look into the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner’s football journey
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wenger to lead FIFA task force on player welfare
    Reuters
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Haaland skips Ballon d’Or ceremony, travels to Sweden to watch friend clinch domestic league title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rana is totally ready to play Test cricket, says Delhi coach Sarandeep
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. Liverpool manager Slot gives injury update on Jota, Chiesa before League Cup clash
    Reuters
  3. India Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W 86/1 (20) against NZ-W; Yastika, Smriti share 50-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tanay picks seven-fer as Hyderabad beats Pondicherry by innings and 50 runs
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment