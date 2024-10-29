MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun to be played at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 10:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Ahead of the Riyadh Derby in the Saudi Pro League on the weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will be in cup action against Al Taawoun in the Round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions 2024-25 at the Al-Awwal Park on Tuesday.

Ronaldo will be in search of a maiden King’s Cup title after narrowly missing out on the trophy last season, losing to arch-rival Al Hilal on penalties in the final.

The all-time top scorer is expected to be available for selection after missing Nassr’s 3-3 draw against Al Kholood in the league. Al Taawoun on the other hand is coming off a 2-0 loss against Al Hilal.

Al Nassr had a shaky start to its King’s Cup campaign, edging Al Hazm 2-1 in the previous round, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Nawaf Boushal. Al Taawoun reached the last 16 after beating Abha 3-2 in a thriller that went into extra time.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr: Bento(gk), Al Ghanam, Ali Lajami, Laporte, Al Najdi, Alkhaibari, Brozovic, Marquinhos, Otavio, Mane, Ronaldo

Al Taawoun: Mailson(gk), Al Nasser, Al-Ahmed, Girotto, Al Mufarrji, Al Shoeil, Flavio, El Mahdioui, Fajr, Pereira, Barrow

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Round of 16 match kick off?
The Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Round of 16 match will kick off at 11:00 PM IST, on Tuesday, October 28 at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Where to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Round of 16 match?
The Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Round of 16 match will not be telecast on any channel in India.
The match can be followed live on the Sportstar app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE score Day 4, Round 3: Tamil Nadu 81/1 vs Chhattisgarh; Mumbai loses four early wickets vs Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL player retention updates: KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant — Five big names who could be released ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA 2024-25: Stephen Curry to miss at least two games for Warriors due to ankle injury
    Reuters
  4. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: South Africa opts to bat first in Chattogram, Mahidul Islam makes debut for Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Tsitsipas beats Carballes Baena despite upset stomach, stays in contention for ATP finals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. Haaland skips Ballon d’Or ceremony, travels to Sweden to watch friend clinch domestic league title
    AP
  3. Vinicius believes fighting racism led to Ballon d’Or defeat
    Reuters
  4. Rodri becomes third Spaniard to win Ballon d’Or: Who are the players from Spain to have won the award?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rodri wins Ballon d’Or 2024: When was the last time a midfielder won the award before the Spaniard?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE score Day 4, Round 3: Tamil Nadu 81/1 vs Chhattisgarh; Mumbai loses four early wickets vs Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL player retention updates: KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant — Five big names who could be released ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA 2024-25: Stephen Curry to miss at least two games for Warriors due to ankle injury
    Reuters
  4. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: South Africa opts to bat first in Chattogram, Mahidul Islam makes debut for Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Tsitsipas beats Carballes Baena despite upset stomach, stays in contention for ATP finals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment