Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW
Ahead of the Riyadh Derby in the Saudi Pro League on the weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will be in cup action against Al Taawoun in the Round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions 2024-25 at the Al-Awwal Park on Tuesday.
Ronaldo will be in search of a maiden King’s Cup title after narrowly missing out on the trophy last season, losing to arch-rival Al Hilal on penalties in the final.
The all-time top scorer is expected to be available for selection after missing Nassr’s 3-3 draw against Al Kholood in the league. Al Taawoun on the other hand is coming off a 2-0 loss against Al Hilal.
Al Nassr had a shaky start to its King’s Cup campaign, edging Al Hazm 2-1 in the previous round, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Nawaf Boushal. Al Taawoun reached the last 16 after beating Abha 3-2 in a thriller that went into extra time.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Al Nassr: Bento(gk), Al Ghanam, Ali Lajami, Laporte, Al Najdi, Alkhaibari, Brozovic, Marquinhos, Otavio, Mane, Ronaldo
Al Taawoun: Mailson(gk), Al Nasser, Al-Ahmed, Girotto, Al Mufarrji, Al Shoeil, Flavio, El Mahdioui, Fajr, Pereira, Barrow
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Round of 16 match kick off?
Where to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Round of 16 match?
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy LIVE score Day 4, Round 3: Tamil Nadu 81/1 vs Chhattisgarh; Mumbai loses four early wickets vs Tripura
- IPL player retention updates: KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant — Five big names who could be released ahead of 2025 mega auction
- NBA 2024-25: Stephen Curry to miss at least two games for Warriors due to ankle injury
- BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: South Africa opts to bat first in Chattogram, Mahidul Islam makes debut for Bangladesh
- Paris Masters 2024: Tsitsipas beats Carballes Baena despite upset stomach, stays in contention for ATP finals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE