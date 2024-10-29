Rodri’s career timeline: A look into the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner’s football journey

Rodri won his maiden Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday and became the first Spaniard since 1960 to clinch the prestigious award.

The 28-year-old Manchester City and Spain midfielder played an instrumental part in helping his club win the Premier League for a fourth-consecutive time and his country to lift the European Championship.

He scored 9 goals and provided 14 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions for City last season, which gave him the edge over Real Madrid players Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

Here’s a look at some of the Spain and Manchester City player’s career milestones so far:

First team debut at 19 years of age with Villarreal

After spending his formative years with the Atletico Madrid’s youth academy, Rodri moved to Villarreal. The player then went on to make his first team debut during the side’s 2-0 home win against SD Huesca in the Copa Del Rey in 2015.

La Liga debut in 2016

The defensive midfielder made his La Liga debut during Villarreal’s 1-2 away defeat to Rayo Vallecano on April 17, 2016. Here’s a look at the young player looking quite unhappy to have marked his league debut with a loss:

Rodri of Villarreal CF leaves the pitch as Roberto Tashorras (R) of Rayo Vallecano de Madrid celebrates their victory with with teammate Jozabed Sanchez Ruiz (L) after the La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano de Madrid and Villarreal CF at Estadio de Vallecas on April 17, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Scored first La Liga goal in 2018

Rodri scored his maiden La Liga goal during Villarreal’s match against Espanyol. He scored the opener as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Made his international debut for Spain against Germany

After playing consistently for the youth sides of the Spanish national team, Rodri was called up to the senior squad in March 2018 ahead of a couple of international friendlies against Germany and Argentina.

Soon enough, he was handed his Spain debut against Germany when he was brought on for Thiago late in the game, which ended 1-1.

Here’s a picture of Rodri during a Spain training session later that year:

Rodri during the Spain Training Session ahead of a UEFA Nations League match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Returned to Atletico Madrid ahead of the 2018-19 season

After five years with Villarreal, Rodri returned to his boyhood club Atletico Madrid in 2018. He made his debut for Atletico during his side’s 4-2 win AET against city-rivals Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

However, he just spent a year with the side before making another important move in his career.

Rodri of Atletico Madrid and Isco of Real Madrid compete for the ball during the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Lillekula Stadium on August 15, 2018 in Tallinn, Estonia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Joined Manchester City in 2019

The defensive midfielder completed a move to Premier League’s Manchester City in the summer of 2019 on a five-year deal.

Rodri posing after signing for Manchester City in 2019. | Photo Credit: Manchester City

Made his City debut in the FA Community Shield

Rodri’s City career started on a happy note after he debuted in the side’s win over Liverpool in the FA Community Shield in 2019.

Rodri of Manchester City celebrates with the FA Community Shield following his team’s victory in the FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 04, 2019 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Debuted in the Premier League soon after

Just a few days after lifting the FA Community Shield, Rodri debuted for City in the Premier League against West Ham United.

Scored first goal in a City shirt against Norwich City

In a 2-3 away defeat to Norwich City, Rodri scored his first Manchester City goal in the 88th minute.

The giant screen reflects the 3-2 Norwich win after the Premier League match between Norwich City and Manchester City at Carrow Road on September 14, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Netted first international goal against Germany

It was fitting that Rodri scored his first international goal against Germany, the side against which he made his Spain debut.

Rodri of Spain eludes Matthias Ginter and Leroy Sane of Germany during the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Spain and Germany at Estadio de La Cartuja on November 17, 2020 in Seville, Spain. | Photo Credit: Fran Santiago

Scored first Champions League goal against Bayern Munich

Rodri netted his maiden UEFA Champions League goal during City’s 3-0 win over Bayern Munich during the first-leg of the quarterfinals.

Rodri of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Manchester City and FC Bayern München at Etihad Stadium on April 11, 2023 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Scored the only goal in a Champions League final and completed City’s treble

In the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan, Rodri scored the only goal and guided City to its first-ever UCL title and a historic treble.

Rodri of Manchester City celebrates with the UEFA Champions League trophy after the team’s victory during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Helped City win a fourth-consecutive Premier League title

On the final matchday of the 2023-24 Premier League season, Rodri’s strike against West Ham United ensured a fourth-successive league title for City, making it the first-ever English club to do so.

Rodri of Manchester City lifts the premier league during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on May 19, 2024 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Won the 2024 European Championship with Spain

Rodri was awarded the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award after his performances helped Spain beat England in the final and lift the 2024 European Championship trophy.

Rodri of Spain acknowledges the fans as he celebrates victory with his Winners Medal after the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Won maiden Ballon d’Or in 2024

Rodri’s latest feather in his cap was winning the Ballon d’Or, becoming the first Manchester City player to do so. Moreover, he became only the third Spaniard to win the award.