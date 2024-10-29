MagazineBuy Print

Sultan of Johor Cup 2024: Winning bronze better than coming back empty-handed, says India Colts captain Amir Ali

India, led by captain Amir Ali and playing under new coach P. R. Sreejesh, beat New Zealand in a thrilling play-off match to win the bronze medal.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 13:04 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India Colts captain Amir Ali in action during this year’s Sultan of Johor Cup where the team won a bronze medal.
India Colts captain Amir Ali in action during this year’s Sultan of Johor Cup where the team won a bronze medal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Indian junior men’s hockey team has had some time to reflect on its performance upon its return from Malaysia where it won the bronze medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup under skipper Amir Ali.

India beat New Zealand in a thrilling play-off match to win the bronze medal.

“We were very disappointed after missing out on the final due to goal difference. But as a team, we decided, there was no point looking back at what we could have done better. We decided to focus on the bronze medal match and told ourselves that we can’t go back home empty handed,” said Ali at Sports Authority of India Centre, Bengaluru.

The Indian team remained on top of the points table throughout the tournament with strong performances against Japan (4-2), Great Britain (6-4), Malaysia (4-2), and New Zealand (3-3). However, it was the 0-4 loss against Australia, which went on to win the tournament, that cost India dearly. It was by a mere one-goal difference that GB made the final ahead of India. 

READ | India squad for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 announced; Salima Tete named captain

However, the team’s fighting spirit, ignited by new coach PR Sreejesh helped it face tense situations. 

“At least 12 players in the team were playing a big tournament for the first time. They had earlier played the test series but they were new to a tournament set up. Sree bhai is the best mentor we could have had. He constantly spoke to us about enjoying the matches we played without taking any pressure. This was largely why we would bounce back even after conceding goals and ended up winning those matches too,” explained Ali, who was also part of the India Colts team that lifted the Sultan of Johor Cup in 2022. 

“He would talk to us about going step-by-step in the match and even during half-time breaks, when we would be behind in scoreline, he would tell us how we can go about without being under pressure. It was only that match against Australia where we lost by a huge goal margin that cost us dearly. Now, the team understands the nature of the round-robin league and how every goal matters,” he added.

Now, the team has set its focus on lifting the Men’s Junior Asia Cup title. The marquee tournament, which is also a qualifying tournament for the FIH Junior World Cup, begins on 26 November in Muscat, Oman. “We are back in camp and have begun our preparations for the Junior Asia Cup. The next few months are crucial for us as we prepare for the Junior World Cup on home soil.”

“Being in the same campus as the senior team helps us a lot. Even for me, personally, the experience I gained playing with the senior team has helped in guiding the newcomers in the junior side. I have learnt a lot from Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet,” he said. 

